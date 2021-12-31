The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021.

In 2020, a year of scaled-back public interactions took a strange toll on the local economy as well as nationwide. Government-ordered (as well as voluntary) COVID-19 protocols sent students home, limited in-person business activity, and squeezed a labor force while simultaneously infusing the lower and middle-income money supply with pandemic-prompted federal stimulus funds.

As the pandemic moved into 2021, the effects of the tumultuous previous year all made for some odd new economic contrasts. Even with the incentive of increased wages, a lot of local employers found it tougher than ever to recruit and retain new staff, in spite of a labor pool flush with potential employees who opted not to work — or, in many cases, go back to work.

As area industries anticipated an uptick in their production following the slowdown of late 2020, finding people to man the machines and get locally-produced goods out the door became a challenge that affected the entire local business community.

Job fairs, workforce development info sessions, and other local recruitment initiatives met with only limited success: In April, a job fair featuring 17 Cullman County-based industries — far more than typically participate in prior years — planned to accommodate 600 job seekers. Instead, only 120 people showed up.

In the meantime, Cullman County’s unemployment statistics remain enviably low (just 29 filed for unemployment the week ending Dec. 25) when set against Alabama’s November jobless rate average of 3.1 percent. The county’s November unemployment rate came in at 2.1 percent (tied with Blount and Marshall Counties) — only a tenth of a percentage point behind Shelby County, with the lowest unemployment rate statewide.

Regardless of how the local labor market’s current people crunch resolves, federal funds set aside to goad the workforce back to pre-COVID levels will be applied to the effort for years to come. Earlier this month, human resources and public program officials met at Wallace State Community College for a first-step primer on how to deploy more than $17 million in CARES Act funding to incentivize prospective employees through the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program (AWSP).

The needs-based initiative is tasked with using CARES Act money to aid businesses in employee training and recruitment statewide, and it’s designed to provide services for the next three years.