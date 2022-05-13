Wallace State’s free short-term training programs hosting new boot camps later this month, including in Oneonta
Wallace State’s Adult Education Department and the Center for Career and Workforce Development are preparing for their next round of training boot camps and for the first time on the Oneonta campus.
“Wallace State is excited to continue and expand the offerings of our boot camps. This will provide a pathway for those individuals who want to upskill, start in a different career pathway, or try out a program to see if they want to pursue further education,” said Jamie Blackmon, Director of the Center for Career and Workforce Development. “This opportunity aligns with our One Door to Wallace State where we meet you where you are and provide services for individualized needs.”
Boot camp onboarding begins at the Oneonta campus on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m., and the training in both automation technician and welding is scheduled for May 23-24.
Boot camp onboarding on the main campus is Friday, May 20 at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the James C. Bailey Center. Programs being offered this round are automation technician, certified nursing assistant, culinary arts, phlebotomy and welding.
Trainings in Hanceville in automation technician begins May 23; phlebotomy on May 26; culinary arts on June 13; and welding on June 29. The CNA training date is to be announced later.
Those interested in the training aren’t required to have earned a high school diploma or degree to be eligible to begin, but they must be at least 17 years of age and not currently enrolled in high school.
There is no tuition cost for these bootcamps. However, there is a $75 non-refundable registration fee for assessing and processing the application, supporting general operations of the registration process, and student insurance. In addition, there may be costs associated with chosen bootcamps such as immunizations required for the healthcare bootcamps.
The deadline to register for the summer bootcamps is Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. Anyone who registers after the deadline will automatically be placed on a waitlist for the next round of bootcamps.
To register for these trainings please visit wsccalumni.org/bootcamps
For more information on the training opportunities, please contact Tia Rutledge at 256.352.8077 or tia.rutledge@wallacestate.edu or Blackmon at 256.352.8241 or Jamie.blackmon@wallacestate.edu
