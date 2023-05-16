Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career & Workforce Development will host “Empowered: Women in the Trades,” a Lunch and Learn on Thursday, June 8, at 11 a.m. The event will take place on the 12th Floor of the James. C. Bailey Center on the college’s main campus in Hanceville. This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about skilled trade programs and their career outlooks from the perspective of current Wallace State students and women working in a variety of industries.
This event is designed to increase awareness of women in skilled trades and educate women interested in learning what it is like to work in male-dominated industries such as manufacturing, automotive technology, and HVAC.
“Women are under-represented in many of the skilled trades, and we want them to see there is room for them in these careers,” said Wallace State’s Bethany Campbell, FAME Coordinator and Success Coach.
The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. to allow 30 mins for those interested in networking with current students as well as women working in-field. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. as a panel style lunch and learn. Lunch will be sponsored by RE Garrison, where one of the panelists, Briana Morgan is currently working as a trailer technician. Morgan is also a current Wallace State student in the Diesel Technology program.
Other panelists in attendance will be Hannah Clemmons, Welding Maintenance Team Member at YKTA, Jasmine Davison, Operations Manager at Busted Knuckle Off Road and former welder, Rebecca Nunez, CNC Machinist at Blue Origin, and Sidney Pair, former Engineering Technology student and Certification Instructor at Wallace State.
During lunch the panelists will answer various questions about their experience working as a woman in a male-dominated industry and provide advice to those interested in doing the same. After the panel has concluded, all women in attendance will be invited to tour their prospective program of interest.
“Skilled trades are in high-demand and are high-wage,” said Wallace State’s Anna Beard, Diesel by Distance Project Coordinator. “Women can excel in these rolls and earn a great living wage if they choose to pursue one of these career paths. We want them to know of the opportunities available to them.”
To sign up for the June 8 event, visit https://rb.gy/nd5t5 or contact Bethany Campbell, 256-352-8372, Bethany.campbell@wallacestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.