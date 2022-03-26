Following an announcement from Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker, Wallace State Community College made a decision that students would not see an increase in tuition costs for the 2021-2022 school year.
With adherence to health and safety protocols students were able to return to normal on campus for the spring 2021 semester.
Beginning in April, the school’s Small Farmer Training program offered online courses, one-day classes and announced specialized summer camps.
The school’s diesel technology program was expanded last April. The new Diesel by Distance program was designed to offer students the opportunity to learn remotely via the use of virtual reality simulations.
The simulations, designed by the immersive learning startup TRANSFR, featured hands-on recreations of the working environment of a diesel technician or mechanic.
Diesel Technology Department Chair Jeremy Smith said that the program was designed to be completed by students who were already working full time by offering flexible hours.
“This is the most flexible program that I have ever been involved with, and I would have to say that this is probably the most flexible program, as far as diesel technology, in the United States,” he said.
One of the newest students, Alicia Gardner, who will start the program this summer, said, “I chose Diesel by Distance because it’s a program suited for me. I have children at home, so I’m able to work and be able to learn at the same time, while getting a degree. It’s a great opportunity for anybody.”
WSCC was also awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation grant aimed at increasing women and adult learners in diesel technology training in April.
“We are so very pleased to have been selected for this award, which will allow us to make education and training for high-demand careers in the diesel industry more accessible to students, and will help to encourage more individuals to consider a career in diesel,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.
Furthering their strides in attracting women to the traditionally male dominated careers, the WSCC Future Foundation received a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham that would allow women who were experiencing poverty in the school’s service area to earn a scholarship in welding or diesel technology.
The scholarships, valued at $800 per semester for three semesters, will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to eight women who qualify for financial aid assistance. The scholarships will also pay up to a $1,000 value for tools, equipment and personal protective gear, as well as a tablet with Wi-Fi capabilities, Wi-Fi hotspot, learning enrichment activities for school-aged children while mothers are in classes, and graduation expenses. Wallace State has received a grant from the organization for three consecutive years, highlighting women who have an interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers. The Families Forward grant was first utilized at Wallace State-Oneonta’s campus in the welding department.
In July, WSCC along with the Arley Town Council solidified their plans to establish a $500,000 Community Learning Center on the town’s property in Winston County.
With a county-wide average rate of 41 percent of high school graduates attending college and 23 percent of the population without a high school diploma leaders were excited to see the development.
The college proposed a 4,550-square-foot facility that could include eight classrooms and computer labs that can be used for college classes, Adult Education, Community Education, Dual Enrollment and more.
The college adopted several measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in August in order to prepare for the approaching fall semester.
Each student registered for Wallace State’s fall semester who presented proof of completed COVID vaccination by Sept. 15, 2021, received a $150 cash award.
“As an institution of higher learning, with an outstanding reputation in the health sciences, and a National Center of Excellence in Nursing, we wanted to motivate students to take this step, and to make it easy for them to do so,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.
