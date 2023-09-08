Next month's "Grillin' and Chillin'" barbecue festival has been in development for months during South Vinemont town council meetings, but councilmember Chris Thompson has proposed a last minute change for the event's focus which will now celebrate local community "heroes."
The event, scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Vinemont Sports Complex, was originally hosted by The Butcher Meat Co. last year. After discussions with the owners of the business, the council elected to take over responsibilities of hosting this year's follow up event in June. Thompson said he drew from last year's experiences when developing the new theme for the festival.
"Competitors usually wait until the last minute to register. I remember we were only about a week away from the event and we hardly had anybody sign up. We were prepared to pay somebody a $100 or something to set up a grill or something out there because we didn't have any competitors. Now, all of a sudden within the last few days we had people come in and ended up having about eight competitors and it was a great success. But we said we didn't want that this year because that was a lot of success," Thompson said.
His solution was to create a second division featuring first responders from across Cullman County and rebranding the event as a "Battle of the Heroes." Thompson said has already generated a considerable amount of interest with a number of local police, fire and EMT departments either confirming or indicating their participation.
Cullman City Police communications officer Adam Clark said while he may not be a "barbecue guy" himself apart from occasionally grilling in his backyard, he felt the idea would be a great thing for the community.
"I'm trying to get a team together and I can say that we will probably, most definitely have a team in the event," Clark said.
Thompson said the heroes theme has also generated several additional event sponsors, such as Cullman Regional Medical Center and Curt's Closet. The event will also now have an expanded community impact by doubling as a blood drive with LifeSouth.
While the increased interest that has come about from the event's new focus has been welcomed, Thompson said ultimately his goal was to create an event to recognize those he feels are among the most-worthy of his respect.
"With everything happening in this nation with how everybody treat police and first responders, we wanted to show them how we're going to do it Cullman County because we respect our first responders," Thompson said.
