It's no secret that hunting and fishing is one of the most beloved pastimes in the South, and as widespread as the love of the great outdoors is, it can be easy to overlook the fact that it's not the most inclusive activity for those suffering from physical or mental disabilities.
That's why AJ Coffey is making it his mission to bring this once marginalized group into the fold by forming Alabama's first chapter of the Disabled Outdoorsmen USA organization.
When he was 15, Coffey narrowly avoided becoming a member of the very group that he is now trying to assist when an accident resulted in the fracturing the C4, C5 and C6 segments of his spine.
"We weren't sure that I would be able to walk again. I thought that everything I loved doing outdoors was gone," Coffey said.
Through physical therapy and mobility training, Coffey was able to regain his motor functions, but was left with a passion for the disabled, spending his time coaching in Cullman's Miracle League.
While browsing YouTube videos, Coffey had his first glimpse of merging his two passions when he came across videos uploaded by the DOUSA. By seeking out specific ADA compliant hunting facilities and fishing charters the group has been able to allow people with disabilities of all kinds to participate in activities that once may have been unachievable.
Despite no initial response to his message hoping to start an Alabama chapter, Coffey began gathering funds and seeking prospective board members. These efforts paid off and made quick work when a response came from founder Weston Jenkins just more than a month ago. With preliminary work already completed, Coffey and his hand-selected board were able to have their first meeting last week and have begun making plans for future outings while they await approval of their 501c3 nonprofit status from the state.
"We want to take people with a disability and show them that they can do things they don't think they can. We may have to overcome some obstacles and adapt, but people adapt to things everyday. We just want to show them that they can do it," Coffey says.
While similar organizations such as Wounded Warriors cater to various targeted groups with specific disabilities, DOUSA aims to be as inclusive as possible. Any form of disability whether it be physical or mental are able to participate in the the program. And Coffey is adamant that his "Christ-centered" Alabama chapter will be no different. Even broadening his scope of influence outside the forest and into the everyday societal difficulties those with disabilities may face. Coffey said that they will be standing up and speaking out against ADA non-compliancy and providing education on the therapeutic healing of nature and the importance of conservationism.
"My biggest thing is that if I can help just one person, then that is one life that is changed," Coffey says.
Hoping to have everything in place before the upcoming hunting season, Coffey says that the first outing is planned. Jordan Downs — who was chosen by the board members — will be able to participate in a fishing charter, and a banquet ceremony is being planned to commemorate the groups non-profit approval.
For more information on the DOUSA visit disabledoutdoorsmen.com. To enquire about participation in the Alabama chapter email ajcoffey33@gmail.com.