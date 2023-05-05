Owners, Garrett Masters and Michael Locasio, of Cullman's newest bar/restaurant, The National — located in the old Dreher's location at 216 1st Ave. Southeast — have curated a menu of both food and cocktails to celebrate the best flavors from across the U.S. to satisfy the wanderlust of even the most restless of patrons.
Masters said when he and Locasio, who is also the restaurant's head chef, were creating the menu for The National, they wanted to avoid pigeon-holing themselves into a single region's cuisine. Instead, Master's said they drew from personal travel experiences and researched James Beard recipients in different areas of the country to create what they feel is a menu as diverse and complex as the country it is designed to celebrate.
Even with their ambitious vision, the menu stays true to the southern roots of the owners with upscale takes on several staple dishes from the region such as Conecuh Sausage Eggrolls and Nashville "Sweet and Mild" Chicken.
Each dish can also celebrate Cullman itself by adding a side of Garlic and Herb roasted Cullman Potatoes or finishing with the Duchess Doughnut Bread Pudding for dessert.
Masters said he felt their signature cocktails were equally as strong as the food, but was particularly confident in his take on an industry standard.
"I think I've got the best Old Fashioned anywhere in the Southeast," Masters said.
By offering something to satisfy the pallets of anyone who walks into their establishment, Masters acknowledges that while "not all who wander are lost," but hopes they can at least feel at home at The National.
The National held its grand opening on Friday, May 5, and will host live music from Sam Black during the Cullman Strawberry Festival.
