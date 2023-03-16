The Alabama Community College Conference has named several Wallace State Community College athletes as Athletes of the Week.
WSCC Softball freshman pitcher Katie Simon of Athens was named Athlete of the Week for March 7. The Athens High School graduate went 2-0 for the week, with an ERA of 0.4, having struck out 23 batters.
Wallace State softball is ranked second so far in the North Division, with an overall record of 20-4 and 7-1 in the division.
Tennis players Sebastian Gamez and Lexi Luders were named Players of the Week for March 14.
Gamez is a sophomore from Casanare, Colombia. He recorded four wins last week against players from Sewanee University, Meridian Community College, Coastal Alabama Community College and Jacksonville College.
Luders is a freshman from Traralgon South, Australia. She recorded two wins last week against Central Alabama and Coastal Alabama-South.
Both teams are ranked first in their conference. The men are ranked ninth nationally and the women are ranked 13th in the nation. The men and women next play at home Saturday, March 18 against Mississippi Gulf Coast and the men play Gadsden State at home on Sunday, March 19.