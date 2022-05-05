OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — He said all week that if he just closed his eyes, he thought he was home on Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. That comfortability paired with the right bait and right location proved to be the winning formula for Jesse Wiggins, as he won the Bass Boat Technologies Stage Four Presented by Bass Cat on Lake of the Ozarks.
It’s Wiggins’ first Bass Pro Tour win of his career, making him the third first-time winner on the tour this season along with Alton Jones Jr. and Bradley Roy. Wiggins held off Dean Rojas by just 2 pounds, 7 ounces to claim the $100,000 prize.
