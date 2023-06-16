A few weeks after wrapping up a successful 2023 season with a semifinal appearance, Cullman’s baseball program — coaches as well as players past and present — returned to the diamond on Friday to scout, instruct and have a good time with the next generation of Bearcats.
Bill Shelton Field once again played host to the Black and Gold’s annual baseball camp, with enthusiastic kids (ages 6 through 12) fielding ground balls, squeezing fly balls and taking part in various other drills to help hone their skills on what could be their home away from home over the next few years.
“These boys are the future of not just the program, but the community,” Cullman baseball coach Brent Patterson said. “We love to do this. It’s a day where we get to see all these little faces in person and get to help them out where we can.”
Patterson didn’t know what to expect numbers-wise due to inclement weather condensing the event to just a single day, but it’s safe to say the camp knocked it out of the part, with around 75 smiling kiddos hitting, catching and sliding under the bright blue sky.
“The biggest thing is all of our current players who are out here helping with different stations get to see the little eyes on them,” Patterson said. “We get to develop relationships with some of the kids who come to the camp and get to see them grow, which is the best part.”
Not only were some current players assisting as needed, but ex-Bearcat Brennen Norton, Class 6A Player of the Year in 2021, also did his part in providing fundamental tips and encouragement.
“I love being out here, because it’s giving back to the community that gave me everything while I was here,” said Norton, now at Jacksonville State. “I remember being their age. I was them at one point, so it’s a special time for me to be out here. I am who I am today because of this community, this program and coach (Patterson), so it means the world to me to be out here giving back.”