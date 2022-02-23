HANCEVILLE — Good Hope fought until the final buzzer sounded inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
But in a contest where the Class 4A No. 2 Lady Raiders went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Deshler, the shots simply didn’t fall enough for coach Justin Aby’s talented squad.
The Lady Tigers held the Red and White to just 25 percent shooting (11-of-44) from the field, and the Raiders’ sensational season came to a close following a 46-38 loss in the championship clash of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Wednesday.
“Defensively, I felt like we did what we had to do to win this game,” Aby said. “We kept some of the better scorers they have in check, and we made it difficult for them to score. But the problem for us was offensively. We just couldn’t … we were never able to get things rolling. We missed some open looks, and our whole offense was just kind of stagnant. We just couldn’t get things going.”
Deshler held a 19-15 halftime advantage and eventually stretched its lead to 35-22 with 6:03 left in the game.
But the Lady Raiders, perhaps eyeing another comeback against the Lady Tigers, didn’t pack it up.
Ivey Maddox capped a 12-4 spurt with a jumper to pull Good Hope to within five (39-34) at the 2:54 mark. Unfortunately for the Red and White, that’s as close as they’d get.
Raegan Rickard put Deshler back in front by seven points with a layup on the ensuing possession — the Lady Tigers outscored the Red and White 34-4 in the paint — and Good Hope made just one field goal — a Kyndall Seal trey with 0:41 left — the rest of the way.
“It was an off night,” Maddox said. “We weren’t trusting each other like we usually do. We weren’t moving the ball like we usually do and were kind of taking bad shots. I don’t think it was anything with their pressure — we just weren’t moving the ball.”
Added Aby on the late run: “I knew we had to do something different to apply pressure. They were going to go down, hold the ball and make us foul them. We were able to get a couple of turnovers and turn them into points and get close. At the end of the day, though, we just fell a little short.”
Maddox finished with a team-high 18 points in the loss, while Bailey Tetro (nine), Heather Tetro and Seal (three), Rudi Derrick and Desire’ Odachowski (two) and Charly Johnson (one) also contributed to the offensive production. Maddox and Heather Tetro earned spots on the All-Tournament Team.
Despite falling just one win shy of Birmingham, the Lady Raiders accomplished a lot this season.
They finished 30-5 overall, won both county and area tournament titles, and reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year.
Good Hope does graduate three seniors — Seal, Odachowski and Renee McLeod — but returns a ton of experience, including Maddox, the Tetro twins and Derrick.
“I want to start with the three seniors,” Aby said. “Those three girls were so coachable and came to practice every day wanting to work. You hate to see them go. Moving forward, a lot of our offensive production is coming back next season. And there are going to be some spots to fill as well. I want to challenge the girls we have who maybe didn’t have as big of an impact this year to put in the work during the offseason and be able to fill those roles.”
Maddox, meanwhile, offered up a prediction ahead of next season.
“We’ll definitely be back,” the sophomore said. “And we’ll be going further than we did these past two years. It won’t happen again — getting put out in the Elite Eight.”
