BIRMINGHAM — Cold Springs is a win away from achieving its preseason goal.
The Lady Eagles afforded themselves that opportunity Monday night following a gutsy performance inside Legacy Arena.
Maci Brown claimed a game-high 18 points, Ella Dickerson added 14, and the No. 1 Blue and Gold knocked off No. 3 Lanett 44-37 in the state semifinals to advance to the Class 2A championship game.
The genuine happiness radiating off Tammy West following her team’s victory was palpable.
Not that the longtime coach was attempting to hide it.
“We are having so much fun,” said West, who’s seeking her fifth state title. “I am having so much fun. It’s such a great group of girls. You spend all year with them and you love every one of them. They work hard every single day and you see them work hard every single day. You just want them to be successful.
“You know, I’ve been here before. But I really, really wanted this group of girls to make it. I felt like we could and here they are — in the state championship game. I’m super proud and I’m so excited.”
Neither team had much offensive success early as the game entered the second quarter with the score knotted at 5.
Cold Springs (31-2) eventually crafted a 14-7 advantage, but the Lady Panthers (24-3) closed the final 3:16 of the period on an 11-2 run — capped by a Nakeriona Heard 3-pointer — to enter halftime with an 18-16 advantage.
The game stayed tight throughout the third quarter — no more than a 4-point lead for either team — and remained that way early into the final period, with the Lady Eagles holding a 33-29 cushion at the 6:43 mark.
What followed was perhaps the biggest stretch for the Blue and Gold this season.
Ciara Calvert and Ella Dickerson each converted layups before the latter tickled the twine on a 3-pointer to help punctuate a 7-1 run that gifted Cold Springs a 40-30 lead with 4:38 remaining.
“We’re usually able to create wide-open shots and we weren’t able to create any, especially in that first half,” West said. “But we hit some shots down the stretch. When we hit shots, everything picks up for us — our intensity in every aspect of the game. When it counted, we were able to create. We talked at halftime about attacking. We talked to them about cutting and moving and attacking.”
Although Lanett forced a couple of turnovers to trim its deficit to five (42-37) with 0:40 remaining, the Lady Eagles were able to close it out by playing keep-away and sinking their free-throw attempts — Brown was 4-for-4 in the final 1:11 — in crunch time.
Calvert and Kenady Graves each added five points for Cold Springs, while Malaya Taylor contributed a bucket.
Additionally, the Lady Eagles surrendered just 10 points in the paint and outrebounded their foe 28-21 despite the size mismatch on paper.
“It’s a nice feeling coming off 10 wins last year and having us all come together this year and improving our defense,” Calvert said. “I’m very proud of our team and how we’re playing. I can’t wait for Friday. I’m sure we’ll be nervous in the beginning, but I think we’ll be able to handle it.”
Cold Springs will duke it out with No. 2 Mars Hill Bible on Friday at 9 a.m. The Lady Panthers (25-5) took down No. 6 Geneva County 70-50 earlier in the day.
For West, the opportunity in front of her team is easy to see.
That’s why she’ll take the appropriate amount of time to celebrate before turning her attention toward the last obstacle of the season.
“We’re going to work hard,” she said. “Mars Hill has a great team and they’re certainly well-coached. We’re going to enjoy this tonight and have a good time. Then, we’re going to go back to school tomorrow to practice.”