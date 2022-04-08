Wallace State’s women’s golf team has won a fifth straight Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Tournament championship, prevailing by 14 strokes at Guntersville’s Eagle’s Nest Golf Course this week.
Wallace State sophomore Hannah Sanders was the individual low medalist for the second straight tournament. She carded a 5-over par 77 in the rain-shortened event. Hope Harrell was tournament runner-up for the Lady Lions, finishing with an 81.
Abigail Baker finished tied for sixth overall with an 85 for Wallace State, and Brileigh Roberts was tied for ninth overall.
“I’m extremely proud for our women. We continue to get better as a team,” said Wallace State coach J.J. Adams. “We hate the tournament was cut short, but we played well when it mattered most. Hannah Sanders has been very impressive over the last month, and Hope Harrell has been steady for us all season.”
Sanders and Harrell have each won two tournaments this spring.
Wallace State has won all five women’s ACCC Tournament titles.
Up next for Wallace State is hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South District Championship at Cross Creek Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Lions will seek to make a fifth straight NJCAA National Championship appearance. The program finished 11th at nationals last season.
