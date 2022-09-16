Wallace State Community College’s volleyball team is on a 12-game winning streak and has extended its winning streak at home against conference opponents to 121. Ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Community College Conference and 20th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I, the team defeated Lurleen B. Wallace (LBW) Community College and Enterprise State Community College on Thursday.
In the first match against LBW, Wallace State won in three sets, each by a score of 25-19. Top performers included sophomores Daisy Manasco, Megan Edmond and Lexi Shadix, and freshmen Gracie Barksdale, Anna Clare Hutto and Marley Wakefield. Manasco recorded 14 kills, 14 digs, and two service aces. Edmond had 20 digs on defense. Shadix recorded eight kills and two digs. Barksdale was credited for 12 kills and a service ace. Hutto and Wakefield had 13 and 23 assists, respectively.
It also only took three sets to win the match against Enterprise State, with wins of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-10. Edmond, Hutto, Wakefield, Manasco and Shadix had good showings again. Manasco had 15 kills and eight digs. Wakefield had 17 assists and six digs. Hutto had 14 assists, a service ace and three digs. Edmond had 20 digs and three assists. Shadix had six kills, two digs and three solo blocks.
The team will take on Bishop State and Coastal Alabama in Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum on Sunday, with games starting at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.