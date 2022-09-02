Wallace State Community College’s volleyball team opened its season at home this week with back-to-back conference wins against Gadsden State Community College and Wallace Community College-Selma. The wins mark a 116-game winning streak for home conference games, dating back to 2008.
The Lions are 7-2 overall and 2-0 in Alabama Community College Conference play. They recently returned from games out West, where they notched wins against Dawson Community College, Rocky Mountain JV and Carrol College JV, while taking a couple of losses from Northwest College.
The team swept Gadsden State Community College, winning 25-23, 25-18 and 25-13, and followed up with a decisive victory over Wallace-Selma, winning three straight sets at 25-12, 25-9 and 25-10.
Coach Randy Daniel, who is beginning his 16th season at Wallace State, said the team worked through some opening-game jitters but rebounded. “They ended up playing much better and more consistent,” he said. “I was proud of the way they responded and played harder each time. The scores reflect that.”
In Wednesday’s opener against Gadsden State, sophomore Daisy Manasco of Fairview led the team, accounting for 13.5 points from 12 kills, 20 digs, one block and one block assist. Lexi Shadix, a sophomore from West Point, followed with 10.5 points from nine kills, one block and one block assist. Lexi Weber, a freshman from Alexandria High School, was credited with 9.5 points from nine kills, three digs and a block assist. Setters Anna Clare Hutto, a freshman from Lawrence County, and Marley Wakefield, a freshman from Corner, had 19 and 17 assists, respectively. Wakefield added seven digs to her stats. Grace Allen, a sophomore from Smiths Station, had six kills and six block assists.
In the final game against Wallace-Selma, Weber led in points with 16.5 attributed to 13 kills, three digs and a service ace. Allen followed with 12 points from 12 kills. Hutto and Wakefield came through with 13 and 12 assists, respectively. Moree McDonald, a freshman from Arab High School, led in digs with 11, followed by nine from Chloe Shadden, a sophomore from Brewer High School, and six from Gracie Barksdale, a freshman from Cullman High School.
The Lions are the defending Alabama Community College Conference champions, having earned their 12th title in 13 seasons last year and made their 20th appearance at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship.