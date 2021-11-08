HANCEVILLE — Wallace State’s 13th-ranked volleyball team finished as the Gulf Atlantic District A/B Tournament runner-up on Saturday, falling to Monroe College in the championship match at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
As the District B winner, Wallace State (43-8) advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Championship, set for Nov. 18-20 in Hutchinson, Kan. It will mark Wallace State’s second straight to trip to nationals, the 12th in 13 seasons and the 20th overall.
Wallace State, which won the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Tournament championship last weekend, went 2-2 in the Gulf Atlantic District event, beating Coastal Alabama-South and Snead State. The
Lions dropped a pair of matches to Monroe, including Saturday’s title match.
Savannah Rutledge, Temperance Chatman and Daisy Manasco were All-Tournament selections for Wallace State.
Rutledge finished with 141 assists and 16 digs during the tournament, while Chatman collected 73 digs. Manasco, a freshman from Fairview, racked up 43 kills and 37 digs throughout.
For Wallace State, Madeline Snow had 36 kills in the tournament and Haven Hall added 23 kills.
Wallace State opened the tournament with a sweep against Coastal Alabama-South (25-18, 25-20, 25-21) on Friday, notching a fourth victory this season against the Sun Chiefs.
The Lions lost an entertaining match in the winner’s bracket game to Monroe, losing 25-23, 15-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-11.
Wallace State bounced back with a sweep over Snead State (29-27, 25-16, 25-16) on Saturday morning before losing to Monroe in the championship match, 25-9, 25-15, 25-23.
The Lions had won 26 consecutive matches before the initial loss to Monroe, suffering their first defeat since Sept. 10.
As ACCC champs, Wallace State automatically advanced to the Gulf Atlantic District Tournament. It was Wallace State’s second straight tournament title and the 12th in 13 seasons.
Haven Hall was the ACCC Tournament MVP and Rutledge, Chatman and Madeline Snow were All-Tournament selections for the Lions.
