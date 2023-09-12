The Wallace State Community College volleyball team is off to a 13-2 start to the 2023 season, with head coach Randy Daniel marking his 600th career win with the Lions and the team continuing its winning streak against conference foes, with 129 straight conference wins at home.
Daniel’s 604-123 record, his 13 Alabama Community College Conference Tournament Championships out of the last 14, and 15 straight regular season titles are the best in ACCC history.
The Lions opened the season at the Roane State Tournament, winning decisive 3-0 victories against Bevill State Community College, Southern Union State Community College and USC Lancaster before falling 3-2 in a hard-fought match against the host team.
The team stayed on the road, with games at the Chattanooga State Invitational where they won matches against Itawamba Community College (3-0), Calhoun Community College (3-2) and Northwest Mississippi Community College (3-2), before falling to Mineral Area Community College (3-0).
Since then, the Lions have won seven straight games, with wins against Gadsden State Community College, Lawson State Community College, Bevill State Community College, Northeast East Mississippi Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, and Itawamba Community College.
Daniel’s 600-win milestone came during the team’s first home games of the season, with the 3-0 victory over Bevill State Community College.
Coach Daniel expressed his pride in his team's performances so far, stating, “Reaching my 600th career win with these dedicated athletes is truly an honor. I am incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to coach such a talented group of athletes.”
Sophomore middle blocker Lexi Weber of Alexandria is at the top of the ACCC leader list for her .402 hitting percentage. Freshman middle blocker Chloe Jackson of Athens isn’t far behind, with a .327 hitting percentage putting her in third place. Both are also on the ACCC’s individual leader board for kills, with Jackson No. 3 with 134 and Weber No. 4 with 124. Outside blocker Bralee Quinn of West Point is No. 5, with 113.
Weber also shows up on the blocks per set leader board, standing at No. 2 with 1.41.
Makayla Lindsey, a freshman libero from Winston County has earned third-place spots on both the digs per set and digs leaderboards, with 4.23 digs per set and 216 total digs so far this season.
The Lions next play Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Snead State Community College before returning home for a three-game homestand starting Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. against Roane State Community College, followed by games against Vincennes University (1 p.m.) and Chattanooga State Community College (3 p.m.) on Saturday, Sept. 23 during the Wallace State Fall Bash Tournament.