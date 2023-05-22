Wallace State's softball team is the No. 3 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I Softball Championship, which begins Tuesday, May 23, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
The team punched its ticket to nationals after winning the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) title earlier this month at Veterans Park in Alabaster.
The Lions will take on No. 14 seed Kaskaskia College, out of Illinois, at 4 p.m.
The Lions finished the regular season 51-5 and 25-0 at home. At the ACCC Tournament, the Lions swept the competition, outscoring their opponents 28-6 to win their 15th ACCC title. Freshman Emily Simon, of Athens, was named tournament MVP, with first-year coach Carson Owens earning ACCC Coach of the Year honors.
Also receiving honors were sophomore Alivia Wilken, of New Market, and freshmen Lila Kate Wheeler and Hannah Duncan, both of Pisgah, all of whom were named to the All-Tournament team.
Wilken and Lila Kate Wheeler were named to the ACCC All-Region 22 First Team. Freshmen Katie Simon, of Athens, and Laura Leigh Wheeler, of Sulligent, were named to the All-Region 22 Second Team. Emily Simon, Katie Simon, Wilken, Laura Leigh Wheeler and Lila Kate Wheeler were all named to the All-North Division Team.
Wallace State is a two-time NJCAA Division I national champion, having earned the trophy in 2008 and 2013.
The NJCAA Division I Softball Championship will be available to watch on NJCAA.org/network with the championship game on ESPN+. Tickets are $12 per person, per day for adults, $10 for senior/youth and free for children 12 and under. Tournament passes are $35 per person.