Wallace State softball’s Felicity Frame was recognized Sunday as the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Community College Athlete of the Year during the group’s annual banquet at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB.
Frame is the sixth student-athlete in Wallace State history to earn the ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year award and the third in four years. Previous winners were Imari Martin (2020), Demarkus Lampley (2019), Rachel Ragland (2015), Jennifer Sexton (2007) and Cory Cooperwood (2006). She’s also the third softball player to earn the distinction, joining Ragland and Sexton.
“Felicity is exactly what you expect from a leadoff hitter. If she went 2-for-4, you almost felt like she had a bad day because she’s so dynamic. She’s a nightmare for opposing defenses. It’s rare to have a player as undefendable as Felicity. That’s one thing that makes her special,” said Wallace State softball coach A.J. Daugherty.
Frame, also the 2022 Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Player of the Year and a NJCAA Division I 1st-team All-American, led the ACCC in batting average, runs scored and stolen bases prior to the conference tournament, finishing the 2022 season with a .511 average, 91 hits, 72 runs scored and 62 stolen bases. Frame, a Brookwood native and UNA commit, was also the conference leader in on-base percentage (.588).
Frame was a catalyst at the top of the order for Wallace State for two seasons, hitting .511 during her career with 178 hits, 144 runs scored and 114 stolen bases. Her sophomore class won 111 games in two seasons, earning two conference titles, making a pair of national championship appearances and finishing among the top eight teams in the nation both years.
Men’s Tennis
Wallace State men’s tennis coach Tim Garner has been named the Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Junior College Region IV Men’s Coach of the Year.
Garner, who coaches both the men’s and women’s tennis programs, led the Wallace State men’s program to its fourth consecutive conference title and to its third straight Top 10 national finish.
Wallace State’s men maintained a Top 10 ranking throughout the regular season and swept all conference opponents during the regular season and at the conference tournament.
Garner, a West Point High graduate, also led the women’s program to the national championships.