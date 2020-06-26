Wallace State’s Jiselle Woodson has been selected as a 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women’s Basketball All-Star by the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Woodson is among 50 athletes from across the country named All-Stars. They’ll all enter their sophomore campaigns during the 2020-2021 season.
Woodson, a Corner High graduate, averaged 12.5 points per game as a freshman for Wallace State. She led the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.8 percent and was second in the league with 133 assists. Those accomplishments led to her also being named an ACCC North Division second-team selection.
Wallace State women’s basketball has had NJCAA All-Star selections in two consecutive summers. Imari Martin was chosen last year, and she went on to become the first NJCAA first-team All-American in Lady Lions’ program history.
The 13th annual NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star event that usually takes place in July had previously been canceled because of the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Woodson and her fellow All-Stars were selected nonetheless.
Woodson helped the Lady Lions finish the 2019-2020 season with a 24-6 record, earning an at-large NJCAA Division I National Championship berth — the sixth in program history.
View the complete All-Star list here: https://www.njcaa.org/sports/wbkb/2019-20/releases/20200622n1uwfm
For more information about Wallace State athletics, visit www.athletics.wallacestate.edu or the athletics Facebook page at www.wallacestate.edu/athleticsfb.
