Wallace State baseball’s Mitchell Heer was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Honorable Mention All-American earlier this week.
Heer, an Acworth, Ga., native, was a dual threat for the Lions and was on pace to win the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Triple Crown before suffering an illness midway through the conference slate.
Heer finished the season hitting .387 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs. On the mound, Heer was 4-1 with six saves and a 0.64 ERA in 28 1/3 innings.
In addition to being selected as an NJCAA All-American, Heer was named the 2022 ACCC North Division Player of the Year and was selected to the All-South District first team. Heer has committed to play next season at the University of South Alabama.
Heer is the first Wallace State baseball player since Easton Kirk (3rd team in 2019) to earn NJCAA All-American designation.
Wallace State Academic Awards
Wallace State Community College had 93 student-athletes earn a spot on the ACCC Spring 2022 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.
All recognized on the list achieved a 3.00 GPA or higher. “These student-athletes should be proud of themselves, as they have balanced academics with practice and games,” said ACCC Commissioner Dean Myrick. “I am very proud of them, along with the faculty and staff at our amazing colleges for the work they do in preparing our student-athletes for life outside of athletics.”
Wallace State student-athletes earning recognition are as follows:
Baseball: Ben Arnett, Owen Arndt, Cole Barnett, Jacob Conover, Connor Edwards, Cade Henry, Mitchell Heer, Colson Lawrence, P.J. Mahoney, Colby Masters, Gavin McBride, Garrison McCleney, Dylan Rhadans, Brayden Rowe, Sean Smith, Dan Stewart, John Allen Stogner, Will Varmette, Mason Walker and Presley Walker.
Men’s Basketball: Kuran Garner, Luke Guyette, Nathaniel Jones, Jaylen Lemons, Nathan Moore and Calvin Payton.
Women’s Basketball: Destiny Garrett, Payton Golden, Jazmyn Jackson, Kyra Long, Jordan Parker, Gloria Pounders and Tamia Yancey.
Women’s Golf: Abby Brown, Hope Harrell and Brileigh Roberts.
Softball: Gracie Ashley, Olivia Ball, Gracie Benton, Sarah Beth Brake, Abigail Bryars, Lillyanna Cartee, Maddie Cartron, Lauren Dill, Hannah Duncan, Jessica Edde, Jaiden Farnetti, Felicity Frame, Bailie Hall, Shelby Hobson, Leigha Kirby, Brooke Nash, Harper Niblett, Bailey Tatum, Josie Thompson, Abbie Waters and Alivia Wilken.
Men’s Tennis: Massimo Caliendo, Tristian Du Plessis, Sebastian Gamez, Hudson Harden, Muntingh Hamman, Ethan Howard, Marco Kalbermatten, Leonardo dos Santos and Ryan Wang.
Women’s Tennis: Kaitlyn Daniel, Erianna Irvin, Halle McCrory, Micah Oldacre and Breanna Vann.
Volleyball: Grace Allen, Megan Edmond, Ashlen Heatherly, Daisy Manasco, Madison Raybon, Chloe Shadden, Lexi Shadix, Madeline Snow, Tobi Trotter and Mallie Williams.