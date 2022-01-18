Wallace State’s basketball teams swept Enterprise State on the road Monday night. The women opened with a 72-52 victory, and the men followed with a 75-63 triumph.
Wallace State’s men snapped a mini two-game skid, moving to 13-3 overall and 4-3 in Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) play.
Jaylen Lemons poured in 22 points, nailing six 3’s, and added six rebounds and six assists for the Lions, while Te’Derrius Williams posted his second straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Myson Lowe had 13 points and four assists, and Kuran Garner added six points, five rebounds and four assists.
Wallace State, which has won seven of its past 10 games, led 36-31 at the half.
In a 12-point loss to Lawson State last Saturday, Williams had 21 points and 10 boards for the Lions. Lemons added 13 points and nine assists, and Garner finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Women
Wallace State 72, Enterprise State 52
The undermanned Lady Lions have won two straight after a come-from-behind victory at Enterprise State.
Destiny Garrett flirted with a double-double off the bench on Monday, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gloria Pounders finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Jazymn Jackson scored 12, and Jordan Parker added 10.
Wallace State (7-9, 4-2 ACCC) faced a 17-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Lions chiseled away in the second quarter, claiming a 27-21 lead by halftime.
Wallace State, which played with seven players, maintained a 49-40 cushion after three.
In a 60-55 victory over Lawson State last Saturday, Garrett led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Pounders and Tamia Yancey each scored 13 points.
Both Wallace State teams travel to Snead State on Wednesday before hosting Bishop State on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.