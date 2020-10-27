Wallace State’s cross country teams will compete in the 2020 Alabama Community College Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday in Huntsville, each seeking a third consecutive conference title.
The men’s 8K will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the women’s 5K at 10:15 a.m. at John Hunt Park.
“This season has been unlike any other I can remember, because we’ve faced the challenges of COVID-19 and all of the schedule changes. Our runners have been great and done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve stayed in their bubble as best as they can,” said longtime Wallace State cross country coach Stan Narewski, the 2019 ACCC Coach of the Year. “We’re excited about the opportunity to compete for another conference championship. Not all cross country programs have that chance in 2020.”
The Wallace State women enter the meet ranked sixth nationally in the NJCAA Division II ranks, and the men are seventh.
For the Wallace State men, sophomores Jonathan Jenkins and Taylor Nails, and freshman Raleigh Stamps have consistently recorded the top individual times. Trenton Williams has been on their heels with his finishes.
Jaycee Biffle, Cassidy Winter and Jennifer Aviles have paced the Lady Lions in each meet.
Wallace State’s men won the Blue Mountain College Topper Trails championship meet during the regular season and finished runner-up at the UNA Invitational.
The Lady Lions had a pair of runner-up finishes during the regular season.
The men will seek an eighth conference title on Friday, while the women are aiming for the program’s fifth.
Men's Golf
Sophomore Carter Goodwin finished tournament runner-up for the second time in as many events this fall, and the Wallace State men’s golf team placed runner-up collectively in the recent Tom Flowe Memorial Classic at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.
Goodwin, a sophomore from Spain Park, carded a 6-over par 222, finishing two strokes shy of forcing a playoff. He shot a round-best 73 on Day 2 of the event.
Goodwin, a NJCAA Division I Honorable Mention All-American last spring, was also the individual runner-up at last month’s ACCC/Region 22 Preview Tournament.
As a group, Wallace State shot a three-day total of 927.
Griffin McCrary, Allen Michael Burnett and Davis Aaron each finished in the Top 10 for Wallace State. McCrary shot a 17-over 233, and Burnett and Aaron tied for 10th with a 20-over 236.
Alex Flint rounded out the Wallace State field.
Wallace State will host the second Dan York Invitational on Nov. 5-7 at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.