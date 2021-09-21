Wallace State’s volleyball team swept Coastal Alabama-East and Snead State in conference matches on Sunday at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum, capping four Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) victories in five days.
The Lions, who have won six straight matches, are 19-6 overall and 7-0 in league play. They host Southern Union and Lawson State at home on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.
In a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 victory over Coastal Alabama-East, sophomore NJCAA All-American Savannah Rutledge finished with 37 assists and six digs. Haven Hall posted a team-high 10 kills for Wallace State, Madeline Snow, a freshman from Mortimer Jordan, had nine kills and four digs and Temperance Chatman added 11 digs.
Madison Raybon and Lexi Shadix registered five kills apiece and Laci Reese added four.
Wallace State followed with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 26-24 triumph against Snead State.
Rutledge finished with 39 assists and 10 digs and Hall added 14 kills and five digs.
Raybon and Daisy Manasco each collected nine kills, and Shadix had seven.
Chatman posted a team-high 12 digs, Megan Edmond had eight and Snow added five.
The Lions beat Lurleen B. Wallace CC on Sept. 17, 25-15, 25-8, 25-11. Rutledge had 35 assists and 10 digs, Hall finished with 17 kills, Snow had eight kills and eight digs, Manasco contributed eight digs and four kills and Chatman finished with 10 digs.
Rutledge leads the conference with 819 assists, Hall is tops in kills (258) and Chatman in digs (338).
Wallace State Women's Golf
Wallace State’s Maddie Nelson earned the individual low medalist title in the 5th annual WSCC Fall Invitational, which was cut a round short on Tuesday after inclement weather affected the course.
Nelson, a sophomore from Vestavia, shot a 3-over par 75 to win her first individual title with the Lady Lions. She was an ACCC All-Tournament selection last season as Wallace State won its fourth consecutive conference title.
Fellow Wallace State sophomore Hannah Sanders finished fourth overall with a 6-over 78, earning her a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Hope Harrell and Abby Brown finished tied for seventh for Wallace State, each carding a 9-over 81.
Brileigh Roberts (83) and Abigail Baker (89) rounded out the Wallace State field.
Wallace State was one stroke shy of earning its fifth straight Fall Invitational title. The Lady Lions carded a collective 27-over 315, one stroke behind Eastern Florida State.
The Lady Lions are back in action next week at the Snead State Invitational in Guntersville.
Wallace State Cross Country
After sweeping the Huntingdon College Hawk opener on Sept. 11, both Wallace State cross country teams competed in the North Alabama Showcase last Friday, held at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
Sophomore Raleigh Stamps had Wallace State’s best finish for the second consecutive week, finishing with a 27:42.36 in the 8K (119th overall).
Dakota Sheppard was five spots behind Stamps with a 28:07.15. Jonathan Collett (28:36.30), Andrew Wrenn (29:03.35), Mason Worrell (29:10.48), Dave Hubert (30:07.36), Cole Akridge (30:55.36) Dylan Andrews (31:33.53) and Reid Huddleston (39:50.22) rounded out the Wallace State field.
In the women’s 5K, Macie Ellis registered the Lady Lions’ best finish, clocking in at 19:28.86 (108th overall).
Aylin Vega, who had the best finish at Huntingdon two weeks ago, was next for second-ranked Wallace State with a 19:57.17.
Rounding out the Lady Lions’ field were Danielle Akridge (20:04.98), Ally Amerson (21:02.59), Jaycee Biffle (21:37.41), Alexis Crisp (21:45.56), Ashleigh White (23:22.83) and Katie Serrato (24:10.27).
Both Wallace State teams, which competed against SEC schools at the showcase, travel to the Blue Mountain Toppers Trail Classic on Thursday. The women’s 5K begins at 4:30 p.m. and the women’s 8K at 5 p.m.
Wallace State Men's Golf
Wallace State men’s golf team finished fifth recently in the third annual Dan York Memorial Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course. The annual fall opener honors the legacy of the late Wallace State Hall of Fame golf coach.
The No. 17 Lions finished the tournament with a 6-over par 870 (300-289-281), putting together their best round collectively at the end.
Wallace State sophomore Joshua Darracott was tied for eighth individually, notching his best career finish with the Lions with a 4-under 212. The Lauderdale County grad carded a 75-71-66. His 66 over the final 18 holes was tied for the lowest round throughout.
Davis Aaron was also under par for the Lions, tying for 13th overall with a 1-under 215 (69-72-74).
Chase Nalls shot a 5-over 221 (68-77-76) and Allen Michael Burnett a 7-over 223 (79-78-66). Burnett also shot a 66 in the final round.
Also competing for Wallace State, as part of two flights, were Adam Burns (77-74-74-225), George Law (78-73-77-228), Brayden Nelson (76-75-81-232) and Holden Atchison (79-78-77-234).
The Lions are in Guntersville this week, competing at the NJCAA/Region 22 Preview Tournament.
The Lions are in Guntersville this week, competing at the NJCAA/Region 22 Preview Tournament.
