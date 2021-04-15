Wallace State’s undefeated volleyball team opens action today in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championships at West Plains, Mo.
The 12th-seeded Lions, featuring a perfect 34-0 record, play Iowa Western at 3:45 p.m.
Wallace State volleyball is making its 11th nationals appearance in 12 seasons and 19th overall after the Lions won the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Gulf Atlantic District Tournament earlier this month.
Mattrice Harris, Harlee Kate Reid and Savannah Rutledge were each ACCC 1st-team selections this season for Wallace State and freshman Haven Hall was a 2nd-team selection. Reid was the ACCC Tournament MVP and Rutledge, Harris and Hall joined her as All-Tournament selections.
Wallace State coach Randy Daniel was named the ACCC Coach of the Year. He surpassed 500 career wins at Wallace State in late March and maintains a 509-101 career record with the program in his 14th season.
All national matches can be viewed at https://www.njcaa.org/network
Golf
Wallace State’s men’s golf team finished third this week at the ACCC/NJCAA Region 22 championship at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Sophomore Carter Goodwin, a NJCAA honorable mention All-American as a freshman, finished third overall, carding a 7-under par 209 (66-70-73). Goodwin led the field over the opening 18 holes with a 6-under 66.
George Law had his best outing with Wallace State, finishing tied for fifth with an even par 216 (71-69-76).
Allen Michael Burnett was 11th overall for the Lions with a 4-over 220, Davis Aaron carded a 229 and Joshua Darracott a 234.
As a group, Wallace State nursed a two-stroke edge for first after an opening-round 284. The Lions were tied for the lead heading into the final 18 holes and finished with a 7-over 871.
Wallace State’s men will compete next in the NJCAA District IV Championship in Montgomery on April 25-27.
Meanwhile, Wallace State’s women’s golf team begins its conference tournament today in Guntersville. The Lady Lions are seeking a fourth straight title.
Baseball and Softball
Wallace State’s baseball and softball teams have the week off and both have series remaining against rival Shelton State and Central Alabama.
Wallace State baseball (20-18, 10-11 ACCC) has won three of its last four games and six of eight, including winning a series against Bevill State last weekend.
Colson Lawrence, a Hoover product, has emerged as the team’s top hitter. He’s hitting .364 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs, which are both team highs.
Mason Walker is hitting .385 with 15 RBIs and Ben Arnett has hit at a .355 clip with 23 RBIs.
Jayce Guyette has added four homers and 19 RBIs.
On the mound, lefty Jacob Smith (6-3) has tossed two complete games, recording 55 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
Luke Daniel is fresh off striking out 12 Bevill State hitters in a five-inning shutout.
Wallace State baseball’s final home dates are against Shelton State on April 22 and Central Alabama on May 1.
Wallace State’s sixth-ranked softball team hosts Coastal Alabama-North on April 20, Shelton State on April 24 and Central Alabama on April 29 to wrap up its home slate.
The Lions are 40-3 overall and 19-1 in ACCC play. The team has a +287 run differential this season and has slugged 71 home runs, creeping closer to the school record of 75 overall.
Wallace State’s Maddie Cartron leads the conference with 17 homers and is tied for second in the league with four others with 49 RBIs. She’s also hitting .360.
Freshman Morgan White is hitting .346 with 14 bombs and 49 RBIs, and Gracie Benton hits at a .386 clip with 12 homers and 49 RBIs.
Brantly Bonds leads the ACCC with 56 RBIs. Felicity Frame leads the league with a .487 average and 33 stolen bases respectively and is second with 52 runs scored. Jaiden Farnetti has scored an ACCC-high 54 runs and is second with 32 steals.
On the mound, sophomore Josie Thompson is 11-0 with a 2.93 ERA, recording 97 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings.
Haylee Folds is 13-1 with a 1.83 ERA and Raven Clark is 9-1 with a 0.72 ERA in 18 games.
