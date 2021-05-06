Wallace State’s softball and baseball teams begin pursuit of conference tournament championships on Friday.
Wallace State’s seventh-ranked softball team, seeded No. 1, plays Friday at 2 p.m. against either Calhoun or Chattahoochee Valley at Alabaster’s Veterans Park.
Wallace State softball has compiled an impressive 49-4 record, winning 21 of 22 games and cruising to the Alabama Community College Conference North Division title.
The Lions have slugged 106 home runs this season with a collective .389 average.
Freshman Maddie Cartron has hit 22 homers, leaving her one shy of tying the single-season record. Brantly Bonds and Morgan White have cranked 20 homers apiece and Gracie Benton has added 17.
Bonds leads the ACCC with 76 RBIs, and freshman Felicity Frame has a conference-best .490 average and 41 stolen bases.
On the mound, sophomore Haley Folds is 18-1 with five complete games and a 2.02 ERA, recording 102 strikeouts in 90 innings.
Raven Clark has compiled a 10-1 record with a 0.85 ERA in 22 appearances and Josie Thompson is 14-1 with a 3.22 ERA.
Wallace State softball is seeking its 13th ACCC Tournament championship. The program is also a two-time NJCAA Division I national champion.
Head coach A.J. Daugherty is three wins shy of 200 victories with the Lions.
View softball tournament results here | https://www.acccathletics.com/sports/sball/2020-21/releases/20210501u8pwus
Baseball
Wallace State’s baseball team used a four-game sweep against Central Alabama last weekend to propel the Lions to the third seed in the ACCC North.
Wallace State opens the postseason against Wallace Community College-Dothan at 10 a.m. on Friday in Ozark.
Wallace State baseball (27-19) is making its 29th postseason appearance under Hall of Fame coach Randy Putman.
The Lions are as hot as they’ve been all season, winning six consecutive games, nine of their last 10 and 12 of 15.
Hoover product Colson Lawrence leads the team in all three major categories, hitting .383 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs.
Ben Arnett is hitting at a .353 clip with 26 RBIs and Jayce Guyette carries a .307 average, four homers and 24 RBIs into the series. Preston Moore has added six homers and 39 RBIs, while Mason Walker is hitting .374 with 17 RBIs.
View baseball tournament results here | https://www.acccathletics.com/sports/bsb/2020-21/releases/20210501h047jr
Both the softball and baseball tournaments will be livestreamed at https://www.jockjive.com/acccsports.html
Women's Tennis
Wallace State’s women’s tennis wrapped up play this week at the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Mesa, Ariz., finishing 19th out of 29 teams.
Micah Oldacre (6-2, 6-2) and Halle McCrory (6-0, 6-0) notched first-round singles wins for the Lady Lions.
In doubles, Oldacre and Tara Trammel won their first-round match, 6-3, 6-4.
McCrory and Breanna Vann won a doubles match, 6-2.
Wallace State advanced to nationals after winning the ACCC Tournament in a playoff match against Marion Military Institute. WSCC coach Tim Garner was named the 2021 ACCC Coach of the Year.
Natalia Barron and Anna Knepper rounded out this season’s roster.
