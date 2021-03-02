HANCEVILLE — Wallace State’s 19th-ranked volleyball team continues to roll.
The Lions swept Snead State at Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum on Sunday, moving to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in Alabama Community College Conference action.
In a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 victory, sophomore Anna Renshaw finished with 12 kills and 10 digs for the Lions, while Mattrice Harris contributed 10 kills and a pair of blocks.
Temperance Chatman racked up 29 digs and Savannah Rutledge finished with a game-high 26 assists, five kills and three assists. Freshman MacKenzie Davis had 13 assists and eight digs for Wallace State, Harlee Kate Reid had six kills, Haven Hall finished with six kills and five digs and Laci Reese contributed four kills.
The Lions won the second match, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17.
Harris had a team-high 10 kills, Rutledge had 30 assists and seven digs and Chatman collected 18 digs.
Reese finished with nine kills, Hall had eight kills and five digs, Reid had six kills and four digs, Renshaw added five kills and five digs and Davis finished with eight assists and three digs. Tobi Trotter had nine digs and Tori Walker added five digs and three kills.
As the volleyball season enters March for the first time, Harris leads the conference in kills (134), kills per set (3.53) and hitting percentage (.484). Chatman is tops in the conference in digs with 207 and Rutledge has a conference-best 374 assists. Reid is second in the league in kills (120) and Renshaw is tied for fourth (105).
“Mattrice Harris plays well in the middle and it creates opportunities for her teammates. Our setting has been good all season and our defense has been consistent. We’re trying to have the right players in spots to make smart and impactful decisions,” said Wallace State coach Randy Daniel, who is 12 wins away from 500 at Wallace State. “Our women have played hard all season, and they’ve done what we’ve needed to do to win. I’m happy about that.”
Wallace State continues conference play at Gadsden State on Wednesday.
Wallace State basketball
Wallace State’s men’s basketball team registered a 69-63 home triumph over Marion Military Institute on Friday night behind four scorers finishing with double figures.
Miguel Miranda posted 20 points and seven rebounds. He’s scored 20+ points in consecutive league games.
Good Hope’s Cole Maddox scored 15 points, Kuran Garner finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists and sophomore Chris Gregory tallied his first collegiate double-double, finishing with 13 rebounds and 10 points.
The Lions (4-8, 2-6 ACCC) sustained a 32-22 lead at the half.
Wallace State’s women’s basketball team fell on the road Sunday at Southern Union, losing 91-62.
Payton Golden, a Fairview grad, poured in a career-high 22 points for the Lady Lions (5-5, 1-5 ACCC).
Gloria Pounders and Kallie Allen each scored eight points for Wallace State, Tatyanna Davis had seven and Olivia Howard and Emrey McGill had six apiece.
Both Wallace State teams travel to Snead State on Tuesday.
Wallace State baseball
The Lions begin conference action later this week after winning two of three games on the road over the weekend.
Wallace State earned wins of 4-2 over Coastal Alabama-North and 13-1 over Enterprise State before falling to Bishop State in a rain-shortened 5-4 loss.
In the win against Coastal Alabama-North, sophomore lefty Jacob Smith continued his strong start to the season, striking out six batters in six innings, allowing only two earned runs. Colson Lawrence pitched a scoreless seventh to record the save.
Wallace State (8-6) rallied for all four runs in the sixth inning.
Preston Moore tied the game at 2-all with a two-run single and Ben Arnett later followed with a two-run double.
Lawrence, Mason Walker and Cooper Prince each had multiple hits for Wallace State. Jayce Guyette had a double and Hector Laguer was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the 13-1 win over Enterprise State, Wallace State cranked out 13 hits.
Moore finished 2-for-4 with a double, three-run homer and five RBIs, while Lawrence went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and scored a run.
Guyette had two hits, including a solo homer – his third of the season, and Prince was 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored. Jarren Wright singled and had two RBIs, and Cooper Beck and Arnett each singled, had an RBI and scored a run. Nicho Jordan singled and scored off the bench.
Luke Daniel was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out seven over five innings. He allowed one run on five hits.
In the rain-shortened loss to Bishop State, Guyette finished with a double and three RBIs, and Lawrence had a pair of hits, including a double and run scored. Walker, Beck and Garrett Warden each had a single.
The Lions open ACCC play at Lawson State on Thursday and return home on Saturday against the Cougars.
Wallace State softball and men’s golf
Wallace State’s softball team has creeped up to No. 11 in the latest NJCAA Division I national poll. The Lions travel to Cuthbert and Columbus, Ga., this week, playing in seven games.
Wallace State’s men’s golf team recently finished fourth at the Coastal Alabama Invitational held at Fairhope’s Lakewood Golf Club.
Sophomore Carter Goodwin finished tied for fifth with a 2-over par 146. Goodwin was a NJCAA Division I Honorable Mention All-American last season.
George Law carded a 9-over 153 for Wallace State, and Joshua Darracott finished with an 11-over 155. Allen Michael Burnett (155) and Blayne Armstrong (166) rounded out the Wallace State field.
The Lions compete next week in the John A. Logan Invitational in Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.