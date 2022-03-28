HANCEVILLE — Wallace State’s top-ranked softball team swept a four-game conference series against Southern Union over the weekend.
The Lions (33-1, 12-0 Alabama Community College Conference) registered wins of 10-1 and 21-4 in the opening games in Wadley and prevailed 6-0 and 2-0 at Bobby McCracken Stadium on Saturday.
Wallace State softball has now outscored its opponents this season, 302-32.
In the two home shutout wins, Josie Thompson (11-0) and Leigha Kirby (10-0) combined to yield only six hits on the mound, while striking out 15 batters.
Wallace State starters Thompson (0.42), Kirby (0.44) and Bailee Hall (1.01) continue to lead the ACCC, respectively, in ERA.
Sophomore Maddie Cartron had a big series offensively, finishing 6-for-11 with a double, three homers and nine RBIs. She also scored five runs. Cartron’s 14 homers are tied for the ACCC lead.
Felicity Frame had six hits in the series with seven stolen bases and seven runs scored, while Gracie Benton was 6-for-14 with a homer, three RBIs and six runs scored.
Frame leads the ACCC in batting average (.525) and steals (42).
Jaiden Farnetti and Harper Niblett each had five hits throughout for Wallace State. Farnetti had three RBIs and Niblett scored four runs and stole three bags.
Riley Moody and Olivia Ball each had four combined extra-base hits against the Bison. Moody tallied a double, two triples and a homer. She added four RBIs. Ball had three doubles, a homer and five RBIs.
Jessica Edde added three RBIs for Wallace State, and Lillyanna Cartee finished the series with three hits and two runs scored.
On the mound, Kirby opened the series with a complete-game effort, striking out 11. Hall also earned a win on the mound.
Up next for the Lions is a conference series vs. Marion Military Institute, beginning Thursday at home. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Bobby McCracken Stadium.
Wallace State baseball wins series against Southern Union
Wallace State’s baseball team won the four-game conference series against the Bison over the weekend.
The Lions (19-11, 7-5 ACCC) opened with series with a pair of wins at home last Thursday, prevailing 7-3 and 7-1. On Saturday, Wallace State split the final two games, prevailing 7-6 in the finale.
In the series opener, Mitchell Heer shined at the plate and on the mound, cranking a pair of home runs and twirling a complete game. He finished with three RBIs and struck out seven.
P.J. Mahoney had a single and a pair of RBIs in the opener, and Colson Lawrence, Jayce Guyette and Presley Walker each added a single. Guyette and Lawrence had an RBI apiece.
In the 7-1 victory, John Allen Stogner (2-0) was the winning pitcher with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six. Lawrence started the game and scattered one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Joey Pourron blasted a solo homer for his first collegiate hit, and Abner Benitez connected on a three-run blast.
Dan Stewart finished with a pair of singles and two RBIs for the Lions, while Heer and Lawrence each added a double. Austin Roberts had an RBI single and walked twice.
In the lone loss in the series, Lawrence and Roberts each had multiple hits and one RBI. Stewart added a single and two RBIs, and Heer contributed a double.
Wallace State, which has won five of its last seven games, scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh in the series finale.
Jorge Carerro blasted a pair of homers for Wallace State, finishing with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Roberts added two more singles and an RBI in the series, while Lawrence and Benitez contributed an RBI apiece.
Heer, Stewart and Walker each added a single.
Ridge Raper notched the win in relief. He struck out three batters over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Wallace State’s conference series this week is against Marion Military Institute. The Lions travel to Marion on Thursday and play at home on Saturday.
Wallace State tennis
Both Wallace State tennis teams recently notched conference match wins with the men defeating Marion Military Institute and the women beating Central Alabama.
Wallace State’s men swept Marion Military Institute, 9-0.
Earning wins for Wallace State in singles were Ryan Wang (6-1, 6-3), Sebastian Gamez (6-3, 6-1), Massimo Caliendo (6-2, 6-0), Tristian Du Plessis (6-0, 6-0), Muntingh Hamman (6-0, 6-0) and Marco Kalbermatten (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, for Wallace State, Wang and Hamman prevailed 8-4.
Caliendo and Gamez registered an 8-0 win in addition to Du Plessis and Kalbermatten.
Both Wallace State teams are playing multiple colleges in South Carolina later this week.
