Wallace State’s basketball teams swept Snead State at home on Monday night.
The Lady Lions opened the night with an 84-70 victory, and the men followed with a 103-70 triumph at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
Wallace State’s men surpassed the 100-point plateau for the third time this season behind 15 three-pointers. The Lions, who also shot 58 percent from behind the 3-point arc, improved to 22-4 overall and 13-4 in Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) action.
Te’Derrius Williams poured in a career-high 31 points for the Lions. He was 14-for-15 from the field, adding eight rebounds.
Myson Lowe scored 23 points for Wallace State, Jaylen Lemons had 20 and Kuran Garner added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Wallace State maintained a 47-31 lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.
Women's Game
Wallace State 84, Snead State 70
Five players scored in double figures, propelling the Lady Lions to their fifth win in six games.
Tamia Yancey posted her first career double-double for Wallace State (13-11, 10-4 ACCC), scoring a career-high 23 points and adding 10 rebounds.
Destiny Garrett scored 14 points, Payton Golden and Camille Jenkins added 13 apiece, and Jazmyn Jackson scored 11 points off the bench.
Wallace State nursed a 41-37 lead at halftime and extended it to 60-49 after three quarters.
Both Wallace State teams welcome Southern Union to town on Wednesday for homecoming. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. for the women’s game.
Women’s Tennis
Wallace State’s women’s tennis team recently notched a 7-2 conference victory at Central Alabama.
In singles action, Italia Jones (5-7, 6-4, 6-4), Erianna Irvin (6-3, 6-1), Martina Paillet (6-3, 6-1), Natalia Barron (6-2, 6-1), Halle McCrory (6-1, 6-0) and Micah Oldacre (6-2, 6-1) each notched victories.
McCrory and Irvin won a doubles match for the Lady Lions.
Both tennis teams play Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Saturday in Alexander City.
Women’s Golf
Hope Harrell has been named the ACCC Golfer of the Week.
Harrell, a freshman from Guntersville, was the low medalist last week at the Bishop State Mardi Gras Invite in Mobile, carding an 11-over par 155.
Wallace State won the event by 21 strokes.
Wallace State’s Hannah Sanders was an All-Tournament selection, finishing tied for fifth.
Abby Brown was tied for seventh.
Abigail Baker and Brileigh Roberts rounded out the Lady Lions’ field.
Wallace State, the four-time defending ACCC champion, hosts its next event at Cross Creek Golf Course on Feb. 28-March 1.
