Wallace State’s cross country teams competed in their second meets of the season over the weekend, participating in the UAH Chargers Cross Country Open.
Both teams had individuals set personal records, and both finished eighth (8K for the men and 5K for the women).
Sophomore Taylor Nails had the best finish for the Wallace State men, clocking in at 26:48.57. He placed 47th overall among 120 runners.
Raleigh Stamps was 52nd overall with a 27:02.83 for the Lions.
Rounding out the event for Wallace State’s men were Trenton Williams (28:06.04), Dakota Sheppard (28:22.17), Jikori James (28:25.51), Jonathan Collett (28:40.20), Blake Terry (28:51.20), Dave Hubert (30:00.26) and Jason Manstream (31:46.39).
For the Wallace State women, Jennifer Aviles placed first among her teammates, finishing 48th overall (out of 100 runners) with a 20:42.1.
Cassidy Winter placed seven spots behind Aviles with a 20:50.88.
Aviles and Winter have traded the top spot for Wallace State in its opening two meets.
Rounding out the field for Wallace State were Jaycee Biffle (20:51.56), Juliana Ballew (21:10.15), Ally Amerson (21:31.79), Breanna Smith (21:58.63) and Katie O’Malley (22:02.35).
Both Wallace State teams travel to the UNA Invitational on Friday. The women’s 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the men’s 8K at 8:45 a.m.
Wallace State Women’s Golf and Volleyball
Wallace State’s women’s golf team opens its fall season on Thursday at Cross Creek Golf Course, and the volleyball team is hosting a scrimmage on Sunday, beginning at 10 am.
Wallace State’s women’s golf team is comprised of sophomores Lauren Cole, Maddie Nelson and Carly Havens, and freshmen Hannah Sanders, Emma Zaiontz and Abigail Baker.
The Lady Lions, coached by J.J. Adams, have won three consecutive Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) titles.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, Wallace State’s volleyball team won’t begin its regular season until Jan. 2021.
The Lions are practicing during the fall semester and will host a scrimmage at Tom Drake Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 27. Wallace State plays Gadsden State at 10 a.m., and Snead State at 2 p.m. Gadsden State and Snead State play at noon.
Wallace State volleyball, coached by Randy Daniel, has won 10 of the past 11 ACCC tournament titles and 12 straight regular-season crowns.
Returning sophomores for Wallace State volleyball this season are Mattrice Harris, Courtney Patterson, Tori Walker, Harlee Kate Reid, Laci Reese and Anna Renshaw.
