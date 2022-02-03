Wallace State’s baseball season has arrived. The Lions open the 2022 campaign in Panama City, Fla, on Friday, playing in a weekend tournament.
It’s the 33rd season at Wallace State for Hall of Fame coach Randy Putman. He has compiled a 1,133-520 record (.685 winning percentage) during his legendary career with the Lions, guiding the program to seven Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) championships and six NJCAA Division I World Series appearances. Wallace State went 28-21 last season, advancing to the ACCC Tournament quarterfinal round.
Sophomores returning in the lineup include Colson Lawrence, Ben Arnett and Jayce Guyette.
Lawrence, a Hoover product, led Wallace State in all three Triple Crown categories last season, posting a .383 average with 13 homers and 52 RBIs. He was named to the All-South District’s 1st-team outfield.
Arnett, a Florence High grad, hit .353 with 26 RBIs and Guyette added four homers and 24 RBIs. Guyette is from Huntsville.
Mason Walker is back at shortstop for the Lions in addition to outfielder Garrison McCleney and catcher Austin Roberts.
Sophomore returners on the mound include PJ Mahoney, Luke Daniel, Joey Pourron and Colby Masters.
Sophomore transfers include pitchers Brayden Rowe, Cade Henry, Jacob Conover and first baseman Jorge Carrero.
Mitchell Heer, John Allen Stogner and Dylan Rhadans are among the freshman pitchers expected to contribute significantly.
Rounding out the freshman class are Presley Walker (UTL), Corben Cuzzort (P), Daniel Seiber (C), Will Varmette (P), Connor Edwards (P), Cole Barnett (INF), Gavin McBride (P), Owen Arndt (P), Ridge Raper (P), Mason Mann (UTL), Cason Henry (P), Dan Stewart (C), Sean Smith (UTL) and Abner Benitez (OF).
Former Chattahoochee Valley CC coach Adam Thomas joins the Wallace State coaching staff as an assistant. Thomas is the all-time winningest coach in CVCC history, leading the program to five NJCAA Division I World Series appearances.
Wallace State basketball
Wallace State’s basketball teams swept Lawson State in Birmingham on Wednesday night, winning both in thrilling fashion.
The Lady Lions squeaked out a 53-51 victory in the opener, and the Wallace State men prevailed in overtime, winning 99-94. Both teams are locked in second place in the ACCC North with a two-game cushion.
With the overtime victory, the Wallace State men are now 19-3 overall and 10-3 in the conference, winning seven consecutive games.
Four of Wallace State’s five starters scored 16 points or more against the Cougars.
Jaylen Lemons finished with a game-high 26 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Kuran Garner poured in 21 points, Myson Lowe had 16 points and seven assists and Te’Derrius Williams finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
Bruce Guy and Cole Maddox scored eight points apiece off the bench.
Lawson State led 35-29 at the half. Both teams were tied at 75-all after regulation.
Women’s game
Wallace State 53, Lawson State 51
Sophomore Gloria Pounders converted a pair of late free throws, and the Lady Lions forced a turnover on Lawson State’s final possession to secure the road win.
The Lady Lions have won six of their last seven games, moving to 11-10 overall and 8-3 in the ACCC.
Payton Golden led Wallace State with 13 points. Tamia Yancey and Camille Jenkins each scored 10 and Pounders and Kyra Long finished with six apiece.
Lawson State sustained a 30-19 advantage at halftime. The Lady Lions used a 22-11 surge in third quarter to notch the game at 41-all by the end of the third quarter.
Both Wallace State teams to Lurleen B. Wallace CC on Friday.
Wallace State men’s golf
The Wallace State men’s golf team opened the spring season this week at the Titan Winter Invitational, hosted by Eastern Florida State, in Melbourne, Fla.
Sophomore Davis Aaron secured the best finish for Wallace State, placing 25th overall with a 15-over par 231 (76-77-78).
Allen Michael Burnett was among the top 30, carding a 17-over 233 (75-77-81).
Zackary Coker, Brayden Nelson and George Law rounded out the Wallace State field.
Wallace State’s next tournament is Feb. 13-15 in Fairhope, hosted by Coastal Alabama-South.
