Wallace State's men’s tennis and volleyball teams were recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as 2022-23 Academic Teams of the Year.
Both were recognized as having the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year. Wallace State was among only five colleges to have multiple teams recognized.
The Wallace State volleyball team earned a 3.89 GPA. Members of the volleyball team include Grace Allen, Gracie Barksdale, Megan Edmond, Laci Gratkowski, Anna Clare Hutto, Ryleigh Jones, Makayla Lindsey, Daisy Manasco, Moree McDonald, Braelee Quinn, Chloe Shadden, Alexia Shadden, Madeline Snow, Amillia Tucker, Marley Wakefield, and Alexia Weber.
The Men’s tennis team accumulated a 3.83 GPA for the 2022-2023 Academic Year. Members of the Men’s Tennis team includeHugo Blasco, Massimo Caliendo, Iyan Cresens, Leonardo Dos Santos, Sebastian Gamez, Hudson Harden, Alexandre Jaulin, and Lennert Lemahieu.
Individually, 21 Wallace State athletes received either first-, second- or third-team honors.