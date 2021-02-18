Wallace State Athletics: Men’s Basketball registers first ACCC victory; updates on softball, baseball, tennis, men’s golf and volleyball
Wallace State’s men’s basketball team registered its first conference victory on Wednesday night, prevailing 67-55 over Southern Union at Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.
Sophomore guard Kuran Garner poured in a game-high 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists for the Lions (3-6, 1-4 Alabama Community College Conference). Jevon Laidler tallied a double-double off the bench, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Miguel Miranda had 11 points and Zion Fluellen added 10.
Wallace State controlled a 35-31 edge at halftime and consistently extended its margin to double digits in the second half.
The Lions, coached by Allen Sharpe, travel to Wadley on Friday for another tilt with the Bison.
Women’s game
Southern Union 85, Wallace State 63
Wallace State sophomore Jiselle Woodson finished with 23 points and five rebounds as the Lady Lions dropped a conference game at home.
Kashara Preston had 11 points off the bench for Wallace State (5-3, 1-3 ACCC), Olivia Howard finished with nine points and nine rebounds and Makyia Broughton added eight points.
Southern Union nursed a 15-14 lead after the first quarter and sustained a 36-26 advantage at the break.
The Lady Lions also travel to Southern Union on Friday.
Wallace State softball, baseball, tennis, men’s golf and volleyball updates
The 13th-ranked softball team will compete in the two-day Sun Chief Classic at Gulf Shores, beginning Friday. Opening opponents on Friday are Northwest Florida State and Pearl River CC and Saturday’s slate includes contests vs. Jones College, Copiah-Lincoln CC and Coastal Alabama-East.
Wallace State softball (6-0) last played on Feb. 10 when it swept Wabash Valley College.
Sophomore Brantly Bonds is 11-for-16 to open the season with four doubles, a homer and eight RBIs, while freshman Kelsey McPeters is hitting .316 with a pair of homers and 10 RBIs. Morgan White is hitting .429 with two homers and seven RBIs.
On the mound, Haylee Folds is 3-0 with a 0.70 ERA in 10 innings, recording 20 strikeouts.
Sophomore counterpart Josie Thompson is also 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.
Wallace State baseball (2-3) travels to Coastal Alabama-South for a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday.
The Lions split a pair of games in Hoover on Feb. 14, beating Frontier Community College and losing to Wabash Valley.
In the victory against Frontier College, Preston Moore doubled and had a pair of RBIs. Cooper Prince and Mason Walker each added a single.
Joey Pourron was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one run in 1 2/3 innings.
Trey Wright started and went three scoreless innings.
Wallace State’s tennis teams host Piedmont College on Sunday, beginning at noon, and the men’s golf team heads to Fairhope to compete in the Coastal Alabama Invitational early next week.
Wallace State’s undefeated volleyball team, ranked 19th and 9-0, is slated to play three matches at the Itawamba Tournament on Sunday. The Lions last played on Feb. 11.
