Wallace State Community College had 54 student-athletes, including 25 from the softball team, earn a spot on the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Spring 2021 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll released on Monday.
All recognized on the list achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Wallace State student-athletes earning recognition are as follows:
Men’s Basketball: Kuran Garner and Cole Maddox
Women’s Basketball: Kallie Allen, Destiny Garrett, Payton Golden, Olivia Howard, Emrey McGill, Gloria Pounders and Jiselle Woodson.
Men’s Golf: Davis Aaron, Blayne Armstrong, Holden Atchison, Allen Michael Burnett, Joshua Darracott, Parker Davis and Carter Goodwin.
Women’s Golf: Lauren Cole and Maddie Nelson.
Softball: Madisen Adams, Macy Anderson, Olivia Ball, Abigail Beech, Gracie Benton, Brantly Bonds, Abigail Bryars, Lily Calvert, Kalli Cartee, Maddie Cartron, Erin Chambliss, Raven Clark, Jessica Edde, Jaiden Farnetti, Haylee Folds, Felicity Frame, Andrea Harbin, Lauren McCoy, Kelsey McPeters, Harper Niblett, Madison Sanders, Josie Thompson, Megan Warhurst, Abigail Waters and Morgan White.
Volleyball: Mackenzie Davis, Haven Hall, Mattrice Harris, Courtney Patterson, Harlee Kate Reid, Laci Reese, Anna Renshaw, Savannah Rutledge, Kelsey Shelton, Tobi Trotter and Tori Walker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.