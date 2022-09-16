The Wallace State Community College men’s golf team took home the win Tuesday at the Dan York Memorial Golf Tournament held at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman. The tournament is dedicated to the memory of longtime WSCC golf coach Dan York.
Strong finishes in the final round sealed the victory for Wallace State.
“We had a two-shot lead going into the final round and extended that to a 22-shot lead,” said coach Sylas Elliott. He credited strong showings by sophomore Zackery Coker, the event’s medalist, and freshman Keith Hunter, among others, for the success of the third round.
“All in all, it was a big team effort, but we did have some freshmen that really stood out for that last round,” Elliott said.
The Wallace State team finished three rounds 12-under par, with a final score of 852. The second-place team of Central Alabama Community College came in at 10-over par, with a total score of 874. Eastern Florida State came in third at 12-over for a score of 876. Par for the course is 72.
Coker, of Gulf Shores, topped the individual leaderboard with a low score of 208, 8-under par, and received the medalist trophy. On the final day of play, Coker was 4-under par, with an eagle on the fourth hole and three birdies at holes 5, 10, and 18.
Fellow teammates, freshmen Keith Hunter and Alex Citron, and sophomore Davis Aaron, finished high on the leaderboard. Hunter tied at fourth, finishing 2-under par. Hunter was the low scorer for the final round, coming in at 6-under par for the day at 66, the lowest daily score through all three rounds. Citron and Aaron were among those tied for seventh place, each finishing 1-under par.
Tuesday’s tournament win was the team’s first since winning the Region 22 Preview event last fall, hosted by Snead State Community College.
“We’re glad that we could win this tournament in memory of Coach York, who started this program for us and built a great success with it,” Elliot said. “We just hope we can continue that tradition.”
The Wallace State men’s golf team has made 28 National Tournament appearances and holds 13 Alabama Community College Conference championships.
This year’s roster includes sophomores Davis Aaron, of Tuscaloosa, Zackery Coker, of Gulf Shores, Brayden Nelson, of Eva, freshmen Carson Bachara, of Jacksonville, Fla., Alex Citron, of Olathe, Kan., Billy Gunyon, of Essex, UK, Keith Hunter, of Ontario, Canada, and Liam Meaden, of Nottingham, UK.
Women’s Golf
Wallace State Community College’s women’s golf started the new season with a victory in the 2022 Fall Invitational, hosted by Snead State Community College at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden.
The team rose 27 strokes above its closest competitor to win the tournament trophy, and four of the top-five players were Wallace State Lions.
Wallace State finished both rounds of play in first place and ended with a tournament total of 652, besting second-place finisher Calhoun Community College, who finished with 679 points. Jefferson State (806), Snead State (828) and Northeast Community College-Rainsville (860) comprised the rest of the top-five teams.
WSCC freshman Aidan Hathcock was the tournament medalist, winning her first college tournament. Hathcock, of Homewood, finished with a score of 159, three strokes ahead of Raina Choi, of Calhoun Community College, who came in second with 162. WSCC sophomore Hope Harrell, of Guntersville, finished third with 164 and freshman Abby Gattis, of Jacksonville, and Sydney Epes, of Water Valley, Miss., tied for fourth, both finishing with a score of 165. Brileigh Roberts, a sophomore from Fairview, finished in eighth place with 173. Harrell, Epes and Gattis all were named to the All-Tournament Team.
“I’m very proud of these ladies,” said coach J.J. Adams. “Having four Wallace State golfers in the top five is a good way to start the season."
The Wallace State women’s golf team is the reigning Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Champion and Adams was the 2022 ACCC Coach of the Year, earning the title for the third consecutive season.
This year’s roster includes sophomores Abby Brown, of Brewer, Hope Harrell, of Guntersville, Brileigh Roberts, of Fairview; freshmen Alyssa Berry, of Hartselle, Sydney Epes, of Water Valley, Miss., Abby Gattis, of Jacksonville, Aidan Haithcock of Homewood, and Emma Ray, of Alexandria.