Wallace State men’s golfer Carter Goodwin has been named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I PING Honorable Mention All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) for the second time in his career. He was also selected to the NJCAA Division I District IV Team for the second straight season.
Goodwin’s recognition marks the 24th time in program history an All-American has been selected. He also achieved the feat last April.
Goodwin, a Spain Park graduate, finished his Wallace State career with 11 Top 10 finishes, including placing among the top five on eight occasions. During the Spring 2021 season, Goodwin finished among the top 20 at the NJCAA Division I National Championship and was third overall at the ACCC Tournament, making the All-Tournament team.
With the Lions, Goodwin played for both the late Dan York, a NJCAA Hall of Fame coach, and current coach Sylas Elliott, a former All-American at Wallace State.
“It means a lot to me to be in the same company of the other greats who have played golf at Wallace State. Coach York was the reason I came to Wallace State. I think about him every day, and I hope he would be proud of me. He’s always in the back of my mind when I’m on the course,” Goodwin said. “Coach Elliott has been a tremendous person to learn from as well. He succeeded at multiple collegiate levels and has helped raise my game to a higher level.”
Goodwin, who has signed to play golf at UNA next season, helped Wallace State men’s golf finish ninth nationally in 2019 and 13th this past season. The 2020 national championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Goodwin utilized the NJCAA’s eligibility relief ruling for the 2020-21 academic year to return for his final season with the Lions.
