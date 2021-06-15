Wallace State’s BASS Club anglers Bryar Chambers and Clent Blackwood continue their quest through the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster Collegiate Series this week, competing Wednesday and Thursday at Saginaw Bay in Bangor Charter Township, Mich.
Chambers and Blackwood have fished in three previous tournaments on the circuit this year, including finishing 36th out of 184 teams at Smith Lake on May 14-15.
Both had a successful practice round on Monday morning.
Wallace State’s BASS Club team was established eight years ago and has enjoyed success throughout the series, winning a pair of Wild Card events and competing annually in the collegiate series championship.
The Collegiate Series Wild Card Tournament is scheduled for June 23-24 at Alabama’s Lay Lake and the National Championship is Aug. 12-14 in Waddington, N.Y.
For more information about and the requirements to join the Wallace State’s BASS Club, visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/student-life, or contact Jon Stephenson at 256.352.8209 or by email at jon.stephenson@wallacestate.edu
