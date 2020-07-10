Neely Ellison’s basketball career came to an end earlier this year.
Her days as an internet sensation, though, could just be getting started.
The Cold Springs graduate was recently featured on Good Morning America’s Instagram account, where she showed off her wakesurfing skills in a rather unique way — donned in a cap, gown and bathing suit.
The video, which had more than 57,000 views on Friday afternoon, depicts Ellison casually navigating the waters of Smith Lake in preparation for one of her May senior photoshoots.
More than two million people follow GMA’s social media account, and numerous left comments ranging from congratulatory remarks to encouraging emojis.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but it was really cool for them to share that,” Ellison said. “It was a great way to celebrate the end of my senior year during all this craziness. I live on Smith Lake, so I’m wakesurfing all the time. We were trying to come up with a cool idea for my graduation invitation, and that’s what happened."
And as for how she kept her cap on?
Well, that called for a little divine intervention.
"Not a clue (how it didn't fall off)," she said with a laugh. "We were just praying the whole time."
Ellison was a four-year starter for the Lady Eagles.
She helped the team win a Class 2A title as a junior and advance to the championship game as a senior.
She will attend Wallace State before eventually transferring to a four-year university, where she plans to major in business.
