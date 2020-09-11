Vinemont High School honored its seniors Friday night before the 12 senior Eagle players paid tribute to the victims of the Sept 11, 2001 terrorism attacks.
Prior to kick off against Carbon Hill, players, band members, cheerleaders and their parents were introduced on the field and presented with roses. After they cleared the field, the senior football players came back on the field to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" and carrying the American flag in honor to the victims, survivors and first responders on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attack on America.
