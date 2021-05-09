Keegan Thompson picked up his first career MLB win on Saturday, tossing three scoreless innings of relief in the Chicago Cubs' 3-2 home victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 2013 Cullman graduate, who took over in the fifth frame with the game knotted at 2, allowed just two hits and walked one. The Cubs eventually broke the tie in the seventh inning, putting the right-hander in line for the win.
Thompson made his MLB debut against the Cincinnati Reds on May 2 and his first career start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 4. He has yet to allow a run in 7 2/3 innings while scattering six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
