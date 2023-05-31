Basketball season is still a few months away, but that didn’t stop D.E. Ryan Gymnasium from housing a number of future hoops standouts on Wednesday.
Nearly 100 enthusiastic kids — from second- to eighth-graders — took part in Good Hope’s annual basketball skills camp, and it took a bit of time before varsity boys coach Drew Adams could take it all in.
“This has been unbelievable,” he said. “The kids kept piling in and, by the time we got started, we had around 90 here. When (varsity girls coach) Justin (Aby) and I got going seven years ago, one of our main priorities was to just have a traditional camp for a handful of kids.
“Now, we are here.”
Adams and Aby were joined by assistants as well as current and former players, all of whom provided instruction and encouragement for the campers.
The former couldn’t emphasize their contributions enough.
“We have guys like Tanner Malin, who is a former All-State basketball and football guy, to lead a speed and agility station for us,” Adams said. “It’s awesome — not just for the coaches to get some help, but for the kids who are watching them to see good role models up close.”
Adams also expressed his own personal excitement for the day’s attendance as well as the prospect of what the camp could continue to look like in the future.
“First of all, it shows that we have had success with kids who want to come back because they had a blast last summer,” he said. “It also shows new campers, who may not know a ton about basketball, want to get involved in the camp each year.”