OXFORD — Cullman scratched and clawed as valiantly as it could until the final out on Thursday.
Unfortunately for coach Brent Patterson and his Bearcats, though, it simply wasn’t their day at Bud McCarty Field.
Top-ranked Oxford earned a five-inning triumph (11-0) in Game 1 before holding off the Black and Gold for a 5-3 win in Game 2 of the Class 6A semifinal matchup.
“We let an inning get away from us in the first game,” Patterson said. “We made a couple of mistakes, and it’s really a credit to just how good they are, because they can capitalize on every mistake you make. They aren’t an unbeatable team, but they’re really, really good. We put some runners on and created a little bit for them, and they finished it off. It’s just pressure, pressure, pressure.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, obviously, but I’m really proud of the way these guys responded in the second game. We competed and had baserunners, but we just could not get a big hit.”
In the opener, Riley Jackson’s first-inning double accounted for Cullman’s lone hit off Hayes Harrison.
The Northwest Shoals Community College signee struck out nine and walked none in a 71-pitch shutout.
Run-scoring singles by Nick Richardson, Troy signee Peyton Watts and Alabama commit Carter Johnson fueled a six-run second inning for the Yellow Jackets, who scored two additional runs in the third following a double by Tide Gann and three more in the fourth — Jacksonville State signee Drew McCormick notched an RBI single — to blow the game open.
Oxford carried that momentum into the nightcap, netting a 1-0 cushion in the opening frame following an RBI double by Johnson. The Bearcats had a pair of opportunities to get on the board early, too, but twice stranded the bases loaded in the first two innings.
The Yellow Jackets (37-6) made the road squad pay in the third, registering two runs on an RBI single by Forrest Heacock and an RBI groundout by Harrison to extend their advantage to 3-0. Sam Robertson, an Auburn signee, made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth.
Cullman eventually cashed in a scoring opportunity in the bottom half of the fourth, trimming its deficit to 4-2 following an RBI single by Cody Jones and a wild pitch by Watts, which allowed Easton Peed to touch home plate.
RJ Brooks, though, came on in relief of Watts and ultimately stranded a couple of runners.
But the Bearcats kept scratching and kept clawing as Zane Watwood crushed a solo homer in the fifth — his fifth blast of the season — to pull his team to within one run.
Johnson, however, made sure Cullman got no closer, delivering a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 5-3 and then striking out the side in the seventh after Elijah Hays (leadoff error) and Hunter Howell (two-out walk) had reached to seal the triumph for the home team.
“Tucker (Cagle), Cody (Jones), Paxton (Ponder) — they all gave us a chance to win on the mound,” Patterson said. “Defensively, I thought we played great again. They had some chances and got a couple more hits than we did with runners in scoring position. That’s how you win these games. But I’m really proud of the way our guys competed until the final strike. They got after it and showed maturity after the way the first game went for us.”
Jones led Cullman with two hits in Game 2, while Watwood, Howell and Cole Floyd had one apiece.
Oxford will face off against No. 6 Spanish Fort, which edged out No. 5 Stanhope Elmore in three games, next week in the state championship series.
The Bearcats, meanwhile, capped off a 23-22 campaign with the program’s deepest playoff run since 2019 — the team’s last 6A title. Patterson and Co. will need to replace 15 seniors — a lot of them key playmakers — but the longtime coach made sure to speak on just how important each one of their contributions has been this season.
“The way they conducted themselves — the summer, first semester, fall, weight room — this program meant the world to them,” Patterson said. “To watch them grow up and hold each other accountable for decisions on and off the field, and for them to make a conscious effort to represent the program in such a positive way — they have left a legacy. They made my job easier by the way they handled themselves the entire year.
They worked hard every single day. They had a ton of fun with each other. I never had to tell them to get focused for a practice. And then I couldn’t run them away after practice was over. I couldn’t get them out of the locker room. It’s hard to put into words just how important they are and what they’ve done for our program. What a great group of kids we just walked off the field with.”
Watwood, meanwhile, said that he and his teammates being able to wear Cullman across their chests as they take the field "just means something to all of us."
"Growing up in Cullman, everybody wants to play baseball and compete for a state championship," he said. "You represent more than just the baseball team. You represent the guys who paved the path for us to be where we are. Playing at Cullman has meant the world to me. Every guy I've played with over the years is like a brother to me. I'm thankful that I have been able to be a part of the program for the past five years."