Tim Willoughby, who guided Cold Springs to six area championships, three Sweet 16 berths and two county titles, has stepped down after 10 seasons with the program.
The longtime coach informed the team of his decision earlier this week.
Willoughby, who accumulated a 173-115 record at his alma mater, is retiring from his role on the bench but hopes to continue his teaching duties at the high school.
“I had 10 fantastic years at Cold Springs,” he said. “That’s the way I look at this. I loved the time I was there and the players I coached. I had a great time.”
In his first season at the helm, Willoughby led the Eagles to 22 victories and their first county championship since 2008. The team also corralled an area title and punched its ticket to the Northwest Regional Tournament at Wallace State.
During the next three seasons, Cold Springs won 67 games and two area crowns, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2015 and reaching the sub-regional round in each of the next two campaigns.
The Eagles then suffered through an up-and-down, three-year stretch in which they registered just 33 wins, but those growing pains led to invaluable experience that fueled a remarkable 2020-21 season that saw the Blue and Gold amass a 22-6 record en route to winning county and area titles and earning a Sweet 16 berth.
Willoughby’s efforts helped him land ASWA Class 2A Coach of the Year honors.
Cold Springs won the last of its area titles under Willoughby in 2022, highlighting a 21-9 year.
The Eagles were 8-18 this past season.
Though his résumé speaks for itself, it’s not the wins or the hardware Willoughby will cherish most as he steps away from the game he’s loved for as long as he can remember.
For the passionate leader who’s known by fans for his sideline intensity and by coaching counterparts for his basketball acumen, it’s a combination of the kids and the teaching — and the lasting relationships formed.
“I was in church this past Sunday … and I’ve been struggling with this for a couple of weeks now,” Willoughby said. “And I kind of knew how it was going to go. But I was sitting there and looking around at how many former players of mine were there. Some are married now. Some of them have kids. Some of them are still kids.
“And I was sitting there and remembering those players and all the times we shared together over the years … and that’s what’s important to any coach I think. Those relationships — they’ll never change. There will always be a bond.”
One particular bond he will remember involved a 2017 game between Cold Springs and Fairview, where both teams honored his late wife, Regina, with a touching ceremony. Although she passed away nearly a year later, it remains a treasured memory that, above all the others, Willoughby said is the one he’s thought of most during a decade of many inside Jesse George Gymnasium.
“The most memorable thing to me is that night,” he said. “Everybody wore purple. Fairview’s players gave my wife roses. To me, I think about that night more than any just because it made her happy … really, really happy.”