BIRMINGHAM — WIAT CBS-42 will broadcast The World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony presented by Alabama Power tonight without commercial interruption.
CBS-42 will broadcast a one-hour preview show beginning at 7 p.m., serving as a prelude to the commercial-free Opening Ceremony from Protective Stadium scheduled to run until 10 p.m. The Opening Ceremony is expected to be a sellout.
“This will kick off Alabama’s biggest sports party, and it’s gratifying to know local residents who can’t be inside Protective Stadium can still see this amazing show,” The World Games CEO Nick Sellers said. “The world’s eyes turn to Birmingham and the Opening Ceremony will showcase the city and state of Alabama in epic fashion.”
Tickets for The World Games 2022 sports competitions, as well as the Closing Ceremony presented by Coca-Cola, can be purchased online at https://am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/
A schedule all sports competitions is also available is at www.twg2022.com.
Spectators are also encouraged to use the free Ride the Line system and details of the shuttle system can be found online at www.twg2022.com/ride. Other spectator information can be found at https://twg2022.com/visit/.