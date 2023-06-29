Few softball players have closed out a high school career like Haley Shannon did her’s this past season.
The longtime Cullman standout — Shannon has patrolled centerfield for the Black and Gold each of the previous five years — put a bow on her dazzling prep résumé following an outstanding senior campaign that saw the West Alabama signee showcase the myriad skills that caught the attention of so many.
Let’s start at the top, shall we?
First, Shannon batted .464 with a .500 on-base percentage, .496 slugging percentage and .996 OPS in 44 games — accumulating that robust slash line against some fantastic competition that included eight state tournament qualifiers.
Secondly, Shannon netted an area-best 58 hits to go along with 36 runs, 33 stolen bases, 18 RBIs, nine walks, two doubles and one triple. Those stolen bags represent a new single-season program mark and add to her all-time stolen base lead (91) as a member of the Black and Gold.
Those laudable numbers helped Shannon secure All-State accolades (first-team outfielder) in Class 6A and wrap up her stellar career with 213 hits, 151 runs and a .394 average across 205 games.
Add in elite defense — Shannon committed just two errors at an important position — and it’s no wonder she is The Times’ 2023 All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
The well-earned accomplishment came as no surprise to Lawayne Morton, who watched in amazement as Shannon developed her untapped potential through the years and transformed into an extraordinary all-around player every coach dreams of having in their dugout.
"Haley played the game the way it is supposed to be played — with passion," he said. "Her passion for the game was her driving force behind her strong work ethic. She also understood the true concept of being a great teammate. Her presence will be missed here at Cullman. Coach (Stephanie) Defeo and West Alabama are getting not only a great player, but also a great person and teammate."
Holly Pond’s Madyson Rickman (Hitter of the Year), Cullman’s Emma-Claire Wilson (Pitcher of the Year) and Morton (Coach of the Year) earned the other top honors on this year’s All-Area Softball Team.
Rickman produced an impressive senior season for the Broncos, compiling a .455 batting average, .548 on-base percentage, .909 slugging percentage and 1.457 OPS. She totaled 35 hits, 27 runs, 25 RBIs, 14 doubles, 12 walks, seven home runs and five stolen bases in 25 games.
Those terrific figures helped Rickman earn All-State honors (second-team infielder) in Class 2A.
Wilson, meanwhile, registered a 2.27 ERA and 1.019 WHIP in 86.1 innings pitched. She also notched 105 strikeouts and 10 wins — limiting opponents to a .202 average — before sustaining a knee injury in April that ended her senior season.
Lastly, Morton guided the Bearcats to 22 wins and a spot in the Class 6A North Regional Tournament.
See below for The Times’ All-Area Softball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor’s Note: The All-Area Softball Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2023 season and consulting with our local softball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it’s possible some deserving candidates were left out.
First Team
▶ Taylor Au, Cullman
▶ Olivia Britton, Cullman
▶ Reese Hopper, Cullman
▶ Ayda Payne, Fairview
▶ Bailey Keef, Good Hope
▶ Campbell Koch, Good Hope
▶ Isabella Spinks, Hanceville
▶ Maggie Nail, Holly Pond
▶ Molly Neal, Holly Pond
▶ Macie Brown, West Point
▶ Bethany Minck, West Point
▶ Brinlee Phillips, West Point
▶ Macayla Wilkins, West Point
HONORABLE MENTION
Addison
▶ Dacey Baker and Mac Carter
Cold Springs
▶ Ciara Calvert and Brooklyn Ingram
Cullman
▶ Sadie Graham and Abby Maples
Fairview
▶ Jaycee Aleman and Kylie Kovar
Good Hope
▶ Haley Lay and Lizzy Steed
Hanceville
▶ Kynzlee Farr
Holly Pond
▶ Lexie Smith and Bai Widner
Vinemont
▶ Angela Harris and Arleigh Thomason
West Point
▶ Alexis Kimbril