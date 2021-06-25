Chalea Clemmons made her presence felt — and then some — this past season.
The Cullman standout struck fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers and hitters, racking up home run after home run and punch-out after punch-out for the Black and Gold in a "veni, vidi, vici" kind of sophomore campaign.
But Clemmons — a Russellville transfer — grabbed the attention of Cullman’s dugout long before her first dinger or strikeout.
In fact, Lawayne Morton didn’t need a whole lot of time to determine just how much talent Clemmons brought to the table.
“Getting to know her and seeing her work ethic — I knew we had something special,” the Cullman coach said. “She worked hard day after day after day. We knew she was good, but she kept getting better and better. And I’m looking forward to seeing how much better she gets these next two years.”
Clemmons — to put it mildly — was a beast for the Lady Bearcats.
The sweet-swinging lefty batted a robust .514 with a .582 on-base percentage, 1.104 slugging percentage and 1.686 OPS. She also amassed 74 hits, 65 RBIs, 48 runs, 21 home runs, 20 doubles, eight stolen bases and a triple in 52 games en route to collecting Class 6A All-State (first-team utility) honors.
In the circle, Clemmons finished 23-10 to go along with 314 strikeouts, a 2.95 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 201 1/3 innings. She limited opponents to a .211 batting average and tossed seven shutouts as well.
But wait, there’s more.
Clemmons also set new single-season school records in home runs and strikeouts.
“She was absolutely fun to watch,” Morton said. “She’s been a blessing to our club. Not only on the field, but in the locker room as well. She’s a valuable asset and mentors our younger girls. She’s the total package.”
And now, she’s The Times’ 2021 All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
Cold Springs’ Anna Kate Voce (Hitter of the Year), West Point’s Carlie Wilkins (Pitcher of the Year), and Morton (Coach of the Year) took home the other top honors.
Voce saved her best for last, batting .543 with a .573 on-base percentage, .848 slugging percentage and 1.421 OPS in a stellar senior season. She notched 57 hits, 40 RBIs, 39 runs, 21 doubles, 19 stolen bases, four triples and a home run in 35 games for the Lady Eagles.
Those contributions helped her snag Class 2A All-State (second-team designated hitter) accolades, wrapping up a six-year varsity career in which she was an All-Area first-teamer each of the past three completed campaigns.
Wilkins was a force in the circle, compiling an 18-10 record with 247 strikeouts, a 1.65 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 156 1/3 innings. The UAB commit held opposing hitters to a .152 batting average and also pitched three shutouts, including a no-hitter, en route to securing Class 5A All-State (first-team utility) honors as a junior.
Morton guided the Lady Bearcats to a 34-17-1 record and a spot in the Class 6A North Regional Tournament.
See below for The Times’ complete All-Area Softball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor’s Note: The All-Area Softball Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2021 season and consulting with local softball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it’s possible some deserving candidates were left off the list.
First Team
Anna Grace Luker, Addison
Emma Black, Cold Springs
Savannah Davis, Cullman
Faith Guest, Cullman
Haley Shannon, Cullman
Emma Claire Wilson, Cullman
Deavan Fulmer, Fairview
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond
McKenna Kline, Vinemont
Bethany Minck, West Point
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Sydney Sellers, West Point
Honorable Mention
Addison: Madison Aderholt and Macayla Wilkins
Cold Springs: Kyla Aaron and Morgan Chasteen
Cullman: Carlie Burnham
Fairview: Kyleigh Aleman and Kaitlyn Benson
Good Hope: Bekah Norris
Hanceville: Brittney Dearing
Holly Pond: Mattie Earl and Samantha Giles
Vinemont: Katelyn Evans and Mackenzie Lawrence
West Point: Lexi Shadix
