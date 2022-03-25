Those who saw Ivey Maddox play this past season know she can do a little bit of everything.
As for what sticks out most regarding the Good Hope standout … well, that depends on who you ask.
Let’s begin with Cold Springs coach Tammy West, who knows a thing or two about hoops talent.
“She’s so smooth, and she doesn’t seem to get rattled,” she said of Maddox. “She just seems to do everything right. She’s got great leadership skills for a 10th-grader, and she’s going to be something special.”
High praise, no doubt.
And the kudos aren’t exactly in short supply.
“If you guard her with a guard, she’ll post you up. If you guard her with a post player, she’ll just go by you,” Holly Pond coach Andrew Kelley said. “Her size and her ability to handle the basketball … I think that makes her one of the toughest players to defend.”
Added Vinemont coach James Brown: “She’s efficient. She doesn’t need to take 20 shots, and she doesn’t have to have the ball in her hands to be a threat. She’s always right where she needs to be.”
Let’s not delay the announcement any longer — Maddox is The Times’ All-Area Player of the Year.
Good Hope coach Justin Aby had a front-row seat for Maddox’s consistent performances all season long — not to mention the work she put in during practice and the offseason — and knows that she’s an extremely talented player whom he hopes only gets better.
"She's a gifted young lady," he said. "Not only is she a natural scorer, but she also does a great job rebounding, passing and playing defense. One of my favorite things about her is that she's a competitor. She has already made statements about returning to regionals and making the Final Four. I'm sure she, as well as her teammates, will be ready."
Maddox averaged 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Raiders, who finished the season with a 30-5 record — best in The Times’ coverage area.
The sophomore — who netted All-County, All-Area and All-State honors (4A First Team) — secured 77 steals and 27 blocks, shot 41 percent from 3-point range and helped the Lady Raiders win their first Cullman County Basketball Tournament crown since 2012.
Good Hope earned its area tournament title as well and reached the Elite Eight for a second straight season thanks in no small part to Maddox’s nightly contributions. The 5-10 star also recorded MVP accolades at the Decatur Orthopedic Classic, where she corralled a game-high 23 points to lead the Red and White to a win over Bob Jones in the championship game.
But let’s take it a step further.
Good Hope played a formidable schedule that included three eventual state champions in Marion County (1A), Pisgah (2A) and Deshler (4A), and a runner-up in Susan Moore (3A). Toss in New Hope (4A Final Four), Mortimer Jordan (6A Elite Eight) and Bob Jones (7A Elite Eight), and Maddox’s sensational campaign becomes all the more impressive.
Additionally, Maddox played on an extremely balanced team — three other players averaged at least 8.2 points per matchup — and, because the Lady Raiders were usually so dominant — 27 of their 30 wins were by double digits — they didn’t need her to score in bunches.
Though, according to Aby, she’s certainly capable of doing just that.
"Honestly, she could have forced more shots, but she was surrounded by so many playmakers who could score the ball as well," he said. "It's an awesome feeling as a coach knowing that she will be returning for the next two years. Not just her, either, but several others who contributed for us this year."
Aby, meanwhile, netted Coach of the Year accolades for the second straight season.
The Lady Raiders spent the entire campaign ranked No. 2 in 4A before falling to top-ranked Deshler at Wallace State (46-38). The Lady Tigers went on to notch the state championship, beating Vigor (96-53) and St. James (74-42) in Birmingham.
Addison’s Gracie Manley, Cullman’s Ava McSwain, Cullman’s Jaden Winfrey, Good Hope’s Bailey Tetro and West Point’s Ryleigh Jones headline this year’s All-Area first team.
Winfrey was a first-teamer a season ago, while McSwain and Tetro (second-teamers), and Manley and Jones (honorable mentions) all received promotions.
Cold Springs’ Ella Bruer, Cullman’s Ally Sharpe, Fairview’s Emma Garcia, Good Hope’s Rudi Derrick and Good Hope’s Heather Tetro comprise this year’s All-Area second team.
The All-Area Team was selected myself after reviewing the 2021-22 season and speaking with our local basketball coaches. However, with a small number of spots available, it's possible some deserving candidates were left out.
See below for The Times' complete 2021-22 All-Area Girls Basketball Team.
Player of the Year: Ivey Maddox, Good Hope
Coach of the Year: Justin Aby, Good Hope
First Team
Gracie Manley, Addison
Ava McSwain, Cullman
Jaden Winfrey, Cullman
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope
Ryleigh Jones, West Point
Second Team
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs
Ally Sharpe, Cullman
Emma Garcia, Fairview
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope
Heather Tetro, Good Hope
Honorable Mention
Addison: Anna Grace Luker and Bracie Rodgers
Cold Springs: Malaya Taylor
Cullman: Maci Brown and Ella Collum
Fairview: Jayla Gorham, Morgan Lindsay and Sadie Smith
Good Hope: Kyndall Seal
Hanceville: Jolee McHan and Victoria Stanley
Holly Pond: Maddi Ham, Kaylee Stallings and Kamryn Tankersley
St. Bernard: Charli Roberson
Vinemont: Whitney Quick and Reagan Robinson
West Point: Summer Mendoza and Braelee Quinn
