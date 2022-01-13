A graveside service for Maddelle Ashwander of Hanceville, Alabama will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Ms. Ashwander was born on December 18, 1933 in Cullma…