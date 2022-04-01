Cullman’s basketball team took immense pride in creating chaos this past season.
Those who watched the Bearcats — perhaps more appropriately, those on the receiving end of it — know they dished out more than their fair share en route to winning the program’s first-ever state championship.
But behind the Black and Gold's frenetic pace was the calming presence of Tucker Gambrill.
The senior point guard shouldered a bevy of responsibilities for Cullman under first-year coach Stu Stuedeman and, according to the latter, Gambrill handled them all masterfully.
“He ran the show the whole year, and he was our rock at that position,” Stuedeman said. “He played 25 to 26 minutes a game, which is a high level for us. He was always there every single day in practice and every single game. Even if he wasn’t scoring a lot, he was bringing the ball up and getting us in stuff offensively. During free throws, he was putting us in defenses.
“Then, there’d be some games where we really needed him to score — and he’d just take over. I’m just so proud of his progression at that position and really learning to play that position as a leader instead of just a scorer.”
Gambrill averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during his farewell season. He also swiped 112 steals and blocked three shots.
The accolades followed him at every stop — Class 6A All-Area 14 Team, 6A, Area 14 Tournament MVP, 6A Northwest Regional All-Tournament Team and 6A State Tournament Co-MVP — and Gambrill eventually earned All-State (6A First Team) honors.
Let’s add one more to the list: Gambrill is The Times’ All-Area Boys Player of the Year.
Even though the balanced Bearcats often didn’t need Gambrill to put up gaudy numbers, he could certainly do — and at times, did — just that.
He registered a career-high 37 points in an 87-47 victory versus Hayden and scored at least 17 points in six other games.
So, what makes him so tough to defend?
“He has unlimited range,” Stuedeman said. “Once he walks across half-court, he can make 3’s. Against Hartselle at our place, we wanted to make sure the game got going up and down. So we told him, ‘Hey, as soon as you get it across half-court, let it fly.’ And he kind of looked at me a little crazy, because we’re always harping on them to take good ones. He just had an ability to do that."
But there was more to Gambrill than simply his knack for making shots from the parking lot.
“What people don’t understand, because I don’t know if it really shows up on tape or shows up when you’re really watching him, is that he’s so quick and so athletic and can get to the rim,” Stuedeman said. “He’s so skilled and is able to make different shots — mid-range, floaters, contested layups. He can score on all three levels. When you can do that, you’re pretty much unguardable. Every time we needed him to make a big play, he made it.”
Stuedeman wasn’t the only coach to take notice of Gambrill’s effect on games.
Faron Key did, too.
The longtime Hartselle coach and his Tigers have duked it out with Gambrill and the Bearcats many times over the past few years, and Key offered effusive praise for how Gambrill played in 2021-22.
“His experience set him apart,” Key said. “He brought a sense of calmness to the court for his team. He probably played in 120-plus varsity games, so he had seen almost everything by his senior year. He also had great hands defensively. A lot of Cullman’s steals started with him getting his hands in there and ripping the ball out. He was fun to compete against."
Stuedeman gathered All-Area Coach of the Year accolades after guiding Cullman to a 29-3 record and that aforementioned state title following a 58-50 victory over Huffman. Under his guidance, the Bearcats also won the 6A, Area 14 Tournament, 6A Northwest Regional Tournament and Red & White Turkey Shootout.
He was recently awarded 6A Coach of the Year honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Cold Springs’ Brody Peppers, Cullman’s Tucker Cagle, Cullman’s Garrison Sharpe, Good Hope’s Tanner Malin and Hanceville’s Brayden Harris highlight this year’s All-Area first team.
Malin was last year’s All-Area Player of the Year, while Peppers was a first-teamer. Sharpe received a promotion after claiming honorable mention status a season ago.
Addison’s Eli Howse, Cullman’s Tucker Apel, Cullman’s Max Gambrill, Good Hope’s Kmal Bell and Holly Pond’s Kollin Brown comprise this year’s All-Area second team.
The All-Area Team was selected myself after reviewing the 2021-22 season and speaking with our local basketball coaches. However, with a small number of spots available, it's possible some deserving candidates were left out.
See below for The Times' complete 2021-22 All-Area Boys Basketball Team.
Player of the Year: Tucker Gambrill, Cullman
Coach of the Year: Stu Stuedeman, Cullman
First Team
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs
Tucker Cagle, Cullman
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman
Tanner Malin, Good Hope
Brayden Harris, Hanceville
Second Team
Eli Howse, Addison
Tucker Apel, Cullman
Max Gambrill, Cullman
Kmal Bell, Good Hope
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond
Honorable Mention
Addison: Brady Gilbreath and Christian Roberts
Cold Springs: Cody Bales, Tanner Kilgo, John Mark Smith and Seth Williams
Cullman: Sam Duskin, Colton Echols and Jamar Kay
Fairview: Kobe Payne, Landon Tweedie and Cylas Yarbrough
Good Hope: Noah Barnette, Tyler Cone and Colton Lindsey
Hanceville: Will Calvert, Zach Campbell and Carson Garrett
Holly Pond: Christian Couch and Blake Rickard
St. Bernard: Nic Fallin and José Zatarain
Vinemont: Toby Hill and Colby Miller
West Point: Andrew Lynn, Kolten Perry and Sam Wheeler
