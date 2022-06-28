Brent Patterson has seen his fair share of talented players come through Cullman High School.
And, according to the longtime baseball coach, Hayden Stancil certainly falls into said category.
Although there are several reasons for that, Patterson held higher one attribute over the rest.
“I think Hayden's maturity helped separate him,” he said. “Even as a ninth-grader and 10th-grader, he was really a step ahead. Just the way he showed up every day — and not only that, but his ability and skill. He helped you both on the mound and defensively. Then, he became a great hitter. It goes back to that maturity and being a coachable kid from day one. All of that put together helped him become such a well-rounded player."
Stancil — The Times’ 2022 All-Area Baseball Player of the Year — crafted a .381 batting average to go along with a .483 on-base percentage, .673 slugging percentage and 1.156 OPS. He also accumulated 43 hits, 37 runs, 26 RBIs, 20 walks, 13 doubles, six home runs and a triple, and served as the Black and Gold’s best hitter all spring long.
What makes those numbers even more impressive is the competition in which they were manufactured against.
The Bearcats played Hartselle (Class 6A state champion), Hewitt-Trussville (Class 7A runner-up), Etowah (Class 4A runner-up), Auburn (Class 7A Final Four), Madison Academy (Class 5A Final Four), Golden, Colorado (Class 4A state tournament) and Magnolia Heights, Mississippi — which won its 12th state title back in May — in addition to a few other ranked teams across the state.
“He was so consistent regardless of the level of competition,” Patterson said. “He would have his success against all the down-the-line arms as well as the upper- echelon arms. He was never overmatched, and he was quick to make his adjustments. Again, it goes back to that maturity. He had great at-bats and put himself in a position to be successful. He seemed to get us going and got big hits throughout the year. He was definitely our most consistent hitter."
On the mound, the Snead State signee struck out 45 batters and posted a solid 4.05 ERA in 39 2/3 innings, despite suffering a finger injury on his pitching hand midway through the season. Prior to that setback — which cost Stancil about a month’s worth of starts — he had posted a 2.74 ERA.
“With the experience and success he had entering his senior season, he was our obvious No. 1 pitcher,” Patterson said. “And we were relying heavily on him. Unfortunately, he was hit by a pitch on his index finger trying to bunt and only got three innings of work on the mound before the playoffs. Although he knew he wasn’t 100 percent, he was ready to give us everything he could. He was our leader and the guy we looked to in the biggest spots."
Hanceville’s Adam Cooper (Hitter of the Year), West Point’s Eli Folds (Pitcher of the Year) and Patterson (Coach of the Year) secured the other top honors.
Cooper delivered at the plate all season for the Bulldogs, batting .446 with a .531 on-base percentage, .620 slugging percentage and 1.151 OPS. The left-hander claimed 41 hits, 36 runs, 25 RBIs, 18 walks, five doubles, four triples and a home run. He capped off his senior campaign with All-State (Class 4A second-team outfielder) honors.
Folds, meanwhile, punched out 106 batters in 65 1/3 innings. The right-hander and LaGrange signee finished a solid senior campaign with a 1.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 6-3 record. He limited opponents to a .175 batting average as well en route to securing All-County (Pitcher of the Year) and All-State (Class 5A second-team pitcher) accolades.
Patterson guided the Bearcats to a 22-win season, one that saw the Black and Gold reach the second round of the playoffs for the 20th straight time.
See below for The Times’ All-Area Baseball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor’s Note: The All-Area Baseball Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2022 season and consulting with our local baseball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it’s possible some deserving candidates were left out.
First Team
Brody Dollar, Addison
Jed Wilkins, Addison
Kaleb Heatherly, Cullman
Easton Peed, Cullman
Parker Martin, Fairview
Lucas West, Fairview
Braxton Marshall, Good Hope
Andy Light, Holly Pond
Michael Foust, Vinemont
Isaac Hoffpauir, West Point
Colton McCoy, West Point
Caiden Rodgers, West Point
Honorable Mention
Addison: Mac Cagle, Lane Tubb
Cold Springs: Cody Bales
Cullman: Hunter Brooks, Riley Jackson
Fairview: Caden Jennings, Crimson Wright
Good Hope: Paydon Bagwell, Colten Whatley
Hanceville: Drew Campbell, Gabe Ognilla
Holly Pond: John Martin, Seth Whiting
Vinemont: Jacob Hale
West Point: JD Cochran, Kanaan Sutter